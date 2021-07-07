Family creates scholarship in memory of Emma Weiss

Author Richard Puz said, “Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, but love leaves a memory no one can steal.”
A local family knows all too well of this heartache felt after losing a precious loved one.
The Weiss family has endured unfathomable heartache since 17-year-old Emma Sophia Louise Weiss was tragically killed on June 16 as the result of a car accident. She had just completed her junior year at Farmington High School.
After Emma’s death, her family had each been thinking of a way to honor Emma. Joey Werley, one of Emma’s best friends since seventh grade, had also been thinking about the same thing but didn’t realized it until they all talked about their idea.
After some discussion, they started planning together. The family is trying to turn their heartache into positivity and possibilities for others by creating the Emma Weiss Memorial Scholarship Fund. This fund is set up at Belgrade State Bank in Farmington.
“When I mentioned the scholarship, we all realized we had been thinking the same thing,” said Angela Weiss, Emma’s mom. “Joey has also been an amazing help in working to make this happen.”
Aside from general donations, the family plans to host an annual 5K run/walk in memory of Emma. The first event has been set for March 26. Updates can be found on the group’s Facebook page, Emmalou 5Krun/1.5 walk.
There will likely be other events to help fund the memorial scholarship, including car washes, barbecues and more.
“We just haven’t had much time to process how we will keep doing as much as we can to make the biggest impact,” said Weiss.
Those who would like to contribute to the scholarship can drop off donations at Belgrade State Bank in Farmington or give money through the GoFundMe page — Emma Weiss Memorial Scholarship Fund. Weiss and her family set up the page for those who wish to contribute in Emma’s memory. The funds received will go directly toward the annual 5K event and memorial scholarship.
“Every single dollar adds up to help a kid go to college to pursue the dreams that our sweet Emmalou never got the chance to do,” said Weiss.
Emma had many plans.
She wanted to be a high school teacher and coach.
Recently she had decided to shift her focus to music so she could teach music one day.
There was no challenge too big for Emma.
When Emma’s mom was trying to conceive, she had been taking medication to help get pregnant, which increased her chances of having twins.
“When I found out I was pregnant, they only saw one heartbeat,” said Weiss. “It was a high-risk pregnancy because I had my first child early and miscarried the second.”
So, she and her husband traveled to St. Louis to see a high-risk doctor. There, they learned they were pregnant with a son, whom they named Michael.
A few weeks later, Weiss miscarried. But she felt something wasn’t right and returned to the doctor. She told him she felt like she was still pregnant.
That’s when an ultrasound revealed she was still pregnant … with a daughter!
Emma was born March 29, 2004, with “bright red hair and these beautiful sparkly blue eyes and a smile that could melt your heart. When she smiled, her eyes also smiled, and it made everyone around her feel happy.”
She was a silly, quirky, fun and boisterous baby. She was also animated in her storytelling.
“You could see the excitement she had for anything she said in her eyes, and it would draw you in,” said Weiss.
Emma loved nature and animals of any kind. She had a pet chicken named Patches who would ride around on her shoulder. Emma loved to read and often read to her chickens. She also loved to climb trees, crochet, draw and paint, make jewelry, and had recently developed an interest in preserving things with resin and wanted to open her own Etsy shop. The teenager also enjoyed photography.
Emma started taking piano lessons at 8 and had been teaching herself to play the saxophone, ukulele, guitar, and harmonica. In addition, she loved to sing and dance and often had living room dance parties with her sisters, nephew or sometimes just by herself.
Emma also had a “strong love for Jesus and came to know him at a very early age and had no problem sharing her faith and beliefs with others.”
She was selfless and always thinking of others.
Last summer on an especially hot day, Weiss and her daughter were driving on Karsch Boulevard when Emma saw an elderly man attempting to mow his lawn in the intense heat.
Emma asked her mom if she would pull the car over so she could finish mowing the man’s lawn. Afterward, he told Weiss how thankful he was and that she had a “wonderful daughter.”
Another example of her selflessness occurred when Emma was 4 years old. She and the family were at Silver Dollar City at Christmastime, and she visited with Santa. Emma would not show her Santa list to her mom, but she noticed as her child talked to Santa, tears streamed down his face. Later, he motioned for Emma’s mom to speak with him.
He said to Weiss, “You know, I’ve been doing this Santa thing for a long time, and your daughter just asked me to give all of the things that I had for her to other children who had less and needed it more than her. She said she doesn’t want anything.”
Emma wanted to help others as much as she could. She always asked to go caroling at Christmastime at the nursing homes because she felt like “older people needed some joy too.”
“She was very selfless,” said Weiss. “She gave all she could to others without caring about herself.”
Weiss said her daughter was “by no means perfect, but she was a child who brought a lot of joy into our lives from the beginning to the end of her life.”
Not many people knew that Emma had a brain malformation which caused her to have daily migraines since the age of 4. But despite being in pain, and at times struggling to breathe, she never gave less than her best.
Emma worked hard to be part of the cross-country team at North County and later at Farmington. She was known to gather the team to pray before they ran. Afterward, Emma often texted each person to tell them how proud she was of them for “showing up, not giving up and doing their best.”
Weiss said she and her family want people to remember their beautiful daughter for her smile, sparkling eyes, silliness, laughter, encouragement toward others, and how she was a friend to all, no matter what happened.
“She strived very hard to help people believe in themselves, even when they struggled to do so,” said Weiss. “She would want to know that her life impacted people in a way that caused them to be kind to strangers, to love like Jesus loves, to show up and do their best no matter what, to know that the only person they need to compete with is themselves, and to be better each day than the day before.”
Weiss said their family did not realize what a positive impact Emma made on so many people.
On the day she died, 70 kids from Farmington and North County showed up at a vigil that evening to share stories of how she had impacted their lives. Many kids said Emma was their best friend.
Her visitation was attended by hundreds, and her funeral was standing-room only. The event was live-streamed via Facebook for family who live in Canada, and there were nearly 2,000 views.
Emma had recently started working at Lix Frozen Custard. Even though she had only worked there six days before she died, her work family asked if they could save their tips to help with any costs incurred from her death.
When Weiss met with Lix owner and manager Roberta Gettemeier, she was handed the envelope filled with tips. It was not only enough to pay for funeral expenses and a headstone, but there was enough money to pay for a memorial which will be added on the cross-country trail at Engler Park.
“I said, ‘I just don’t understand, she only worked here six days,’” said Weiss.
But she realized that in just six days, people learned to love Emma as her family did.
Lix Frozen Custard closed their Farmington and Desloge locations so all employees could attend the visitation and funeral. In addition, they made “Love like Emmalou” T-shirts for employees in Emma’s memory.
“And that’s the thing about Emma,” said Weiss. “If you knew her, you could feel her love.”
The Weiss family has been contacted by Farmington High School to let them know what a huge impact their daughter made at the school. They informed them that they will include Emma in events during her senior year even though she is not here to take part in it. In addition, the Class of 2022 is hosting a fundraiser to earn money for the scholarship fund.
Weiss said the family’s plans to honor Emma are ever-evolving. They currently plan to give one scholarship each to North County and Farmington students as long as the funds permit. This scholarship will not be based solely on academics or athletic ability.
“But it will go to runners who show Emma-like qualities, which ultimately is just living like Jesus, being compassionate, kind, loving, inclusive, positive and encouraging, and having a good attitude,” she said. “We will also have an essay, likely a partly silly essay, and we want the teammates and coaches to help us choose these students.”
The family would also like to use portions of the money to give to help others in need.
Recently, Emma’s family and friends gathered in downtown Farmington to fulfill one of Emma’s summer bucket list items — to write positive and encouraging chalk messages for others.
“There’s not enough time or space to write about all the beautiful things about this girl’s life,” said Weiss. “Maybe someday I’ll find a way to write it all down in a way that will really honor and show who she was.”
Weiss said she and her family expresses their deepest appreciation to all their family and friends, Lix Frozen Custard, Boyer Funeral Home, and New Heights Church, as well as the cross country and track teams and coaches from North County and Farmington, and anyone who has contributed in any way. They also thanked Farmington Choir Director Claire Naes who coordinated both schools’ choirs to sing at Emma’s funeral.
“We had no idea of the thousands of lives our beautiful Emma touched until her passing and we want nothing more than to bring great love and light to have her memory live on by helping others,” said Weiss.
“If there is anything left to say, it’s ‘love like Emmalou loved.’”
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
