Family creates scholarship in memory of Emma Weiss

“She was very selfless,” said Weiss. “She gave all she could to others without caring about herself.”

Weiss said her daughter was “by no means perfect, but she was a child who brought a lot of joy into our lives from the beginning to the end of her life.”

Not many people knew that Emma had a brain malformation which caused her to have daily migraines since the age of 4. But despite being in pain, and at times struggling to breathe, she never gave less than her best.

Emma worked hard to be part of the cross-country team at North County and later at Farmington. She was known to gather the team to pray before they ran. Afterward, Emma often texted each person to tell them how proud she was of them for “showing up, not giving up and doing their best.”

Weiss said she and her family want people to remember their beautiful daughter for her smile, sparkling eyes, silliness, laughter, encouragement toward others, and how she was a friend to all, no matter what happened.