Family, friends gather to support Ericka Wade Foundation

Saturday would have been Ericka Wade’s 30th birthday.
Her family and friends spent the day continuing her legacy of helping others.
The Ericka Wade Foundation (EWF) hosted its ninth Family Fun Run 5K at El Tapatio in Farmington to raise money for Shriners Hospital.
Family traveled in from places like North Carolina and Michigan as they always do. Friends of the family, as well as friends they’ve met through the race, gathered together — with face masks on — to support the family. They marked the day with the traditional balloon release and bright pink birthday cupcakes at one of Wade’s favorite spots.
November is a tough month for the family. It’s not only her birthday, but the month she was murdered. Nov. 30 will be 10 years.
Brian Bates, Wade’s brother and EWF member, said they put on this fundraiser to embody who she was. She loved to do volunteer work and help others. But they also have the event so they can come together during this tough time.
“It's hard and it's, obviously, emotional,” he said. “But at the same time, it's gratifying just to be around family and be around all those friends that we have through the run.”
Runners and walkers braved the rain and cool temperatures to support the family and participate. It’s the first time they’ve had rain like this during the race.
Bates was impressed at the number of runners and walkers who didn’t let the downpour at the starting line and huge puddle at the finish line stop them.
“It’s inspiring,” he added. “Just really cool to see the level of commitment from the supporters to actually do that.”
There were 163 people registered, although there were a few no-shows. Some also signed up to complete the race virtually.
The family was blown away by the turnout with the pandemic and less-than-ideal weather. When everything is calculated, Bates said, he thinks this will be a record year for the number of people who participated and the amount of money raised.
“We've raised about $88,000 in the last eight years,” he said. “I think we have a great shot of getting over $100,000.”
The family will present a check with the official amount raised to Shriners Hospital in a ceremony near the end of the year.
Wade had clubfoot as a baby and spent time at the hospital, so the EWF is committed to helping other families.
“It costs $27 a second to run our hospital system,” said Janet Cline, Shriners Hospital liaison to the EWF. “So we have to rely on the support of individuals like you, corporations, and foundations to be able to carry out our mission. And we're so thankful for the support that we've received from the Ericka Wade Foundation.”
Cline said she is personally inspired by the love, care, and commitment that goes into the planning of the event.
“Coming out here and battling the cold and the rain and just being here to support the kids, that's an example of the mission of the foundation: to put others first, just as Ericka would,” she added.
Winners of the race were Tyler Mittendorf and Natalie Gammon. In second place were Josh Mullins and Lois Orr. In third were Christian Rees and Tara Fenwick. They were presented with commemorative medals.
Raffle prize winners for the Visa gift card and two firearms were also announced.
On Thursday, El Tapatio hosted the annual "Eat for a Cause" fundraiser for the EWF.
