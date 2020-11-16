Family, friends gather to support Ericka Wade Foundation

Bates was impressed at the number of runners and walkers who didn’t let the downpour at the starting line and huge puddle at the finish line stop them.

Ericka Wade Foundation's Family Fun Run 5K The Ericka Wade Foundation hosted its ninth Family Fun Run 5K on Saturday at El Tapatio in Farmington to raise money for Shriners Hospital.

“It’s inspiring,” he added. “Just really cool to see the level of commitment from the supporters to actually do that.”

There were 163 people registered, although there were a few no-shows. Some also signed up to complete the race virtually.

The family was blown away by the turnout with the pandemic and less-than-ideal weather. When everything is calculated, Bates said, he thinks this will be a record year for the number of people who participated and the amount of money raised.

“We've raised about $88,000 in the last eight years,” he said. “I think we have a great shot of getting over $100,000.”

The family will present a check with the official amount raised to Shriners Hospital in a ceremony near the end of the year.

Wade had clubfoot as a baby and spent time at the hospital, so the EWF is committed to helping other families.