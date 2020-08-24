Family, friends honor Neysa Davis with birthday parade

The look on Irondale resident Neysa Davis’ face was obvious she had no idea a parade had been planned in her honor.
Led by Irondale Fire Department trucks blaring their sirens, the parade began just after 6 p.m. Friday and consisted of about 35 vehicles – many decorated with balloons and signs – including three fire trucks, SUVs, cars, trucks and motorcycles.
As Davis sat on her porch with family, she watched as many drove past her home. They held hand-made signs, honked their horns, and some even popped confetti canisters as they passed. Many yelled “Happy Birthday” or “We love you, Neysa” as they rolled past Davis. Kids excitedly waved. Some people paused to hand family members cards and gifts. A blue convertible even had the song “Happy Birthday” loudly playing from the car.
At one point, Davis covered her face with one hand while she waved with the other, clearly overwhelmed with emotion in the moment when she realized so many people had come out to show her their love and support.
Davis turned 52 on Saturday.
She found out March 11 she has metastatic liver cancer. In a previous interview, she explained that means the original cancer came back and is now located on her liver. She is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments.
Davis has already survived so much by undergoing a kidney transplant in 1985, diagnosis of esophageal cancer in 2017 with follow-up treatments and surgery, and other medical incidents. With each diagnosis or complication, she has shifted her life to meet the current circumstances of multiple doctor visits and treatments.
Now the current plan for Davis is to follow-up treatments with a scope to check the spot which was found on her esophagus. Her lung biopsy came back cancer-free, so doctors are thinking she might be experiencing inflammation. She said if the scope results come out good, then a procedure will be completed to blast the cancer cells from her liver.
Davis is focusing on the positive and looking forward to as normal a routine as possible.
Through every diagnosis, she has relied on her faith. She is a member of Leadwood First Church of God.
This 1986 graduate of West County High School has lived her whole life in the community and is very grateful for her family, friends, and church family’s support.
“I have been through a lot but I pray every day for strength to make it through,” she said.
Her daily motto is “live, love, laugh and strength.”
She said prayer has been her constant and they “can help make miracles happen.”
For right now, Davis is content to live her life in the moment with her family and friends. She knows her journey is rocky on some days and simpler on others.
Even in her darkest moments, Davis will continue to rely on her encouragement from family and friends and her strength from God to help her find comfort in the face of fear.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
