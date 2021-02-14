Family safe after late night fire, Saturday

Firefighters responded to a fire at 508 Jefferson St. in Park Hills at 9:53 p.m. Saturday.

Park Hills Fire Chief Brad Weiss said the family of five were home at the time but were able to get out safely along with all of their pets.

"The family that was home at the time said they smelled smoke and said whenever they tried to go upstairs it was full of smoke," Weiss said. "We found what was suspected to be an electrical fire that was started in the floor space of the second floor."

Weiss said damage was extensive because crews had to remove flooring to reach the fire.

"Nobody was hurt and they got all of their animals out," Weiss said. "They actually got the majority of their belongings out."

Weiss said the fire was mostly contained to one room, there was smoke damage upstairs and a lot of water damage downstairs. He said the fire marshal was called but did not feel the need to respond once he heard the description of what was found.

A GoFundMe page titled "Roark's House Fire Fund" has been organized and as of Sunday afternoon had raised $1,200 to help pay for temporary living expenses, replacement clothing, boarding of their pets and more.