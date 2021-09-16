Family violence council keeps 'plugging away'

Domestic Violence Awareness Month is fast approaching, but the local shelter could use some help itself right now.
Southeast Missouri Family Violence Council, which helps victims young and old seek shelter from abuse and provides outreach and support services to those recovering from violence, has been challenged by COVID-19, diminishing funding and an increase in the number of people seeking its help.
Tracy Carroll, assistant director of the shelter, said they’re going through trying times right now, but hoping the many fundraisers and events they have planned in October will help get them through.
“VOCA is the Victims of Crime Act, a federal grant we write every two years,” she said. “And that's what pays our employees — our back staff or court advocate, our shelter manager, our child advocate, case management, it pays for everything — our therapists who come, and we only get 10 hours a week.
“All we ever ask for (from the VOCA Act grant) is for our staff, we never ask for anything extra. A lot of shelters build new shelters, buy vans, all that kind of stuff. We just want to have really good-quality employees. And we want to have employees that are paid well, that have health insurance, 401K and stuff like that. So that grant is the meat and potatoes of this organization. That's what pays us to stay open.”
Unfortunately, the money coming from the VOCA grant – which is money taken in part from the fines collected from the federally-convicted — has diminished over the last three years or so.
“Oh my gosh, it's taken a beating. We're granting now on money that was given in 2018. The government hasn't even released all the money from that, it's sitting there, it's there. But they haven't released it to (recipients of) the Victims of Crime Act,” she said. “The VOCA money is one gigantic pot, and it's for victims of crimes, so there's a lot of organizations bidding for this money. Like I said, this is the only way we stay open, is that money. That's what pays the salaries of everybody that works here.
“And of course, all the wheels of the government are very, very slow. So we turned it in on Aug. 15. It's supposed to go into effect on Oct. 1. So we'll wait and wait and wait to see, the last time they didn't even tell us 'til Oct. 31 and we had to go to the bank and get a loan to pay our employees until we got that money back in our pocket. So it's a very stressful time for the shelter.”
A recent bout of COVID-19 among staff also hampered efforts somewhat. For two weeks, Carroll said, the shelter and employees had to quarantine, at a time when many community activities are still happening and things are relatively still open.
They’re trying to resume their annual trivia night on Oct. 15, 7 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran School in Farmington – “which will be good, so we can spread out,” Carroll said – with 8-10 per team and $20 a person to get in. Silent auction, raffle prizes, food and drinks are available, and people can sign up by calling the shelter at 573-358-3913.
“We've been 18 months without a trivia night, we've missed three of them, and that's about $20,000 for us. So we're excited about trying to have trivia this year,” she said. “Our trivia night is usually one of the largest trivias in the county.
"We’re still trying to take COVID into consideration, but we just have to get out there and try, and not let COVID define our industry because currently, we have 32 women and 9 children in the house and 47 women in our outreach program, so the problem’s not going away.”
If anything, COVID-19 might be making the problems of domestic violence worse.
“You know, usually we don't get this full until it starts getting really cold out, but we have just been full. Yesterday (Sept. 9), I turned six people away. I gave them names of other shelters in the state that they could call and I had two of them call back and say those shelters were full. And, you know, it's heartbreaking because I want to take everybody that I can.”
Carroll said they’ve doubled up on capacity. Kids at the shelter are sleeping on small cots given to them by East Missouri Action Agency, and they have Pack 'n Plays for toddlers.
“We have two women sleeping on our couch in our group room. So, we are trying to make concessions. And if we can get them into transitional housing or anything like that, we're having to work a little bit harder than we normally do as far as looking, just trying to get people housing, so they're not out here with their kids.”
Carroll said a woman from Madison County had been sleeping in her car for two weeks with her children to stay away from their abuser.
“It's heartbreaking. But if it wasn't for the community, we wouldn't be able to do it. Because, you know, they come to us with no money, no income, no food, no driver's license, and stuff like that,” she said. “We’ve got to get out there and have some successful fundraisers.”
They’re turning the corner on a recent spate of COVID-19 infections among workers and residents, but the two-week quarantine also cut into productivity.
“We're still really down on staff. Between that and the fundraisers that COVID has stopped, it's really hurt the shelter,” Carroll said. “We’re the only domestic and sexual assault shelter in five counties — Ste. Genevieve, Washington, Iron, St. Francois and Madison counties, but you’d be surprised, a lot of our residents come from all over. We have one gal that called in the shelter down where she was at in Mississippi, they were trying to get her far away from her abuser.”
In addition to providing a safe haven for women and children fleeing domestic abuse, the shelter helps women who leave the shelter transition to a healthier life on their own. The shelter helps them come up with workable budgets, possible sources of income – with a heavy emphasis on how to find jobs – and provides assistance with some household and hygiene items that could take at least $100 off their monthly expenses.
“We made backpacks for the 21 kids in our outreach program. We gave all of them new backpacks with school supplies in it. Do you know how much that means? she said. "When you have two or three kids, they've got to have school supplies, I’m shocked at how many school supplies.
"I had women standing here when we were giving them the supplies, just crying — over school supplies — because they did not know how they were going to get them. And so I really felt blessed the community really kicked in and bought these school supplies, we've gotten two or three new kids this week, we still had school supplies to be able to give them. The community is the key to the shelter succeeding.”
In addition to signing up for or sponsoring Trivia Night on Oct. 15, Carroll said, people can help the shelter in other ways, mostly by calling 573-358-3913:
- They can volunteer for the shelter.
- They can spend $5 for six candy-covered pretzels they order by Oct. 19, for delivery Oct. 29.
- They can attend the 6 p.m. Oct. 8, candle service at the St. Francois County Courthouse lawn to remember victims and survivors of domestic abuse.
- They can learn more at a noon meeting at Casa Sol in Farmington on Oct. 7.
- They can wear purple clothing or ribbons on Oct. 22 and share a photo with the tag #purplethursday on Facebook.
- They can give everyday household items like cleaning supplies, paper supplies, hygiene supplies, baby diapers, pull-ups, wipes and bibs or gas and phone cards.
- They can even send a single dollar to P.O. Box 465, Bonne Terre, MO 63628 “because a dollar goes far when it’s combined with a lot of other dollars,” Carroll said.
With all the setbacks, Carroll remains optimistic about the future of the shelter, and said she knows they can rely on the communities they serve to help the shelter get through this difficult time.
“I just keep plugging away, because I know that's what God wants me to do. That's what God wants me to do,” she said. “I got six or seven years left. And I think that I've got to give it everything I got to make this place really work. And it works.
"The proof is in our 47 women who we have in outreach, who we talk to every week, who say without this place, they couldn't make it.”
