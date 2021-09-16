Family violence council keeps 'plugging away'

Unfortunately, the money coming from the VOCA grant – which is money taken in part from the fines collected from the federally-convicted — has diminished over the last three years or so.

“Oh my gosh, it's taken a beating. We're granting now on money that was given in 2018. The government hasn't even released all the money from that, it's sitting there, it's there. But they haven't released it to (recipients of) the Victims of Crime Act,” she said. “The VOCA money is one gigantic pot, and it's for victims of crimes, so there's a lot of organizations bidding for this money. Like I said, this is the only way we stay open, is that money. That's what pays the salaries of everybody that works here.

“And of course, all the wheels of the government are very, very slow. So we turned it in on Aug. 15. It's supposed to go into effect on Oct. 1. So we'll wait and wait and wait to see, the last time they didn't even tell us 'til Oct. 31 and we had to go to the bank and get a loan to pay our employees until we got that money back in our pocket. So it's a very stressful time for the shelter.”

A recent bout of COVID-19 among staff also hampered efforts somewhat. For two weeks, Carroll said, the shelter and employees had to quarantine, at a time when many community activities are still happening and things are relatively still open.