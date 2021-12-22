Family's toy drive dropoff successful: 'It felt like Georgia was with us'

Eight-year-old Caroline White is a hands-on helper. From picking out toys to unloading items, she is part of the family's entire toy drive process.

She knows what she’s doing is very important.

Caroline was only 2 years old when her baby sister, Georgia Erin, stopped breathing while taking a nap at her daycare. She was airlifted to St. Louis Children’s Hospital but passed away two days later at the age of 3 months and 24 days.

The girls’ parents, Aaron and Ashley White, sponsor a toy drive each year as a way to channel their grief and to help others. Ashley’s sister Terrah came up with the idea of collecting toys at Christmas time for kids who were patients at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

That one-time event has turned into an annual toy drive.

The couple’s daughters, Caroline and her sister, 5-year-old Magnolia, help with the annual family project. They do this project in honor of their sweet baby daughter Georgia.

“This time of year is so incredibly difficult, especially knowing she should be here celebrating with us,” said Ashley. “However, we know it is because of her that we are able to bring smiles to other families who are going through similar situations.”

The family of four just recently dropped off perhaps their largest amount of toys yet.

“We had an astounding amount of toys again!” said Ashley. “Photos just don’t do it justice.”

She said their family is so grateful for everyone’s continued love and support.

Although she was unable to count every toy this year, she knows Lincoln Intermediate Center students were able to raise $1,900 to purchase toys. In addition, students and staff at Farmington Middle School collected toys. Farmington C-Barn employees also did a raffle to raise money for toys. All of this combined brought the estimated donations to around $2,500.

“This is incredible,” she said, “and we’re so grateful!”

Ashley said the days around Georgia’s death only get harder. She would have been 6 years old this month.

“I don’t know how we will continue to go many years without seeing her face,” she said. “I’m so grateful for the time we had with her, but we wish we still had Georgia here with us. We all miss her presence every day.”

Ashley said daughter Magnolia wants to always take the toys directly to the patients at the children’s hospital, but that is strictly prohibited. Their family must follow no-contact protocols for dropping off items.

“Maggie liked to help unload the boxes from the truck until she got cold and had to go sit down in the warmth,” she said, “but Caroline wants to be part of it all.”

Ashley said Caroline made a profound statement regarding the toy donations.

“I hope we don’t have to do this [take toys to the hospital] every year because hopefully one day there won’t be any more sick kids in the hospital.”

This year, Ashley was able to take both daughters on a shopping trip to pick out special toys to donate in honor of their sister Georgia.

During the trip, each girl put a lot of thought into what items she wanted to purchase.

“We also try to think of who Georgia would be if she was here with us today,” Ashley said, “what kind of toys would she like that another 6 year old might like. Those thoughts drive some of our purchases.”

She said Maggie is currently “very dinosaur-minded” so she thought every child needed a new dinosaur. This year, Maggie chose the Albertosaurus as her special gift that she picked out on her own “and may have had trouble parting with it.”

Caroline is “a true crafter” so her special selections were hands-on projects in which kids could complete but could do it from their hospital bed if needed.

“They had a great time with it all around,” Ashley said.

The four were able to celebrate the day as a family by dropping off toys, having dinner and then seeing the holiday lights display at Grant’s Farm.

“It was one of the best years for us,” she said. “We enjoyed the day and being together and it felt like Georgia was with us.”

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

