Super Bowl LIII is just days away, and as always is the case with the big game, food and annual parties are on fans’ minds. As has been customary, some people host parties of their own and some people go out to celebrate and watch the game.
The big questions is who are the fans rooting for? With not a real local interest in the game, who will our local NFL fans turn to for a win?
Dustin McKinney, who is the Leadington police chief, will be watching the big game. He will be hosting his annual Super Bowl party.
“I will be cheering on my beloved New England Patriots,” said McKinney. “I have been a huge fan since the late '90s.”
McKinney said he loves all of his Boston teams.
“The Red Sox beat the Dodgers in the World Series and now my Patriots get a chance to beat the Rams,” said McKinney.
Scott Hagerty, a Shelter Insurance agent in Park Hills, states that he will not be watching the Super Bowl.
“I equivocate the NFL to Congress; completely money-driven and corrupt,” said Hagerty. “I’ll be rooting for the nachos.”
Brad Glore, band director at Central Schools, said he will be watching from home as of now. Glore said he is a Dallas Cowboys fan.
“Because of that, I tend to root for the NFC team,” said Glore. “I just hope the officials don’t determine the outcome of the game and that the person singing 'The Star-Spangled Banner' remembers that it’s about the song and what it means to our county and not their celebrity status."
There are several places area businesses who will be selling food for the party or a place to go and watch the game.
Schnucks in Farmington has recently installed a self-service chicken wing bar.
The wing bar is located in the deli and boasts 12 different flavors of chicken wings in bone-in and boneless styles. Wings can be purchased by weight or by the bucket. A two-pound bucket is $9.99 and a 3-pound. bucket is $14.99. The store will also be offering ravioli buckets and meatball buckets. Wing buckets and other buckets can be ordered in advance by calling 573-664-5200.
Walmart Supercenter in Desloge assures customers that their deli and hot bar will be fully staffed. Staff at Walmart deli state they can usually get an order together for most things in about 30 minutes, but prefer a 24-hour notice.
Walmart has buffalo wings in a variety of sizes, the pick-three bucket (three entrees for $15.88 or two entrees and a side for $13.88), take and bake pizzas, sub sandwiches, meat and cheese trays, and 50 or 100 piece fried chicken. Individuals wishing to order can call the store at 573-431-5094.
Applebee’s features their Parties to Go menu, including a variety of items to feed seven. The menu includes boneless wings for $34.99, bone-in wings for $36.99 and their spinach artichoke dip and chips for $20.99. For ordering, customers can call 573-760-0900.
Hub’s Pub and Grill in Bonne Terre will be open for the big game. They will have several specials going: $2 touchdown shots will be the major special; Fireball shots for a Rams touchdown and Bombpop shots for Patriot touchdowns (limit 1 per person). In addition, the pub will have $2 domestic drafts.
In the kitchen, the Super Bowl special is 10 wings, a two-topping pizza, and a pitcher of domestic for $23 or 25 wings and a pitcher of domestic for $25, both dine-in only. For dine-in or carry out, 25 wings for $19, 50 wings for $37, and 100 wings for $70 are available.
Stix & Steins in Farmington will be celebrating the Super Bowl. They will have 48-cent wings and $1.50 drafts on Budweiser and Bud Light.
Cpl. Juston Wheetley of the Missouri State Highway Patrol stated that the patrol would like to remind everybody going out to celebrate and watch the big game to plan ahead for a designated, sober driver.
“Fines for drinking and driving can be severe and individuals can also lose their license or even spend time in jail,” said Wheetley.
Wheetley said the patrol will be out conducting their regular patrols on Sunday and the MSHP has a zero-tolerance policy on drinking and driving.
