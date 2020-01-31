{{featured_button_text}}

Register now to attend the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) farm bill workshop 6-9 p.m. Tuesday in Meeting Room A of the Ste. Genevieve County Community Center’s Progress Sports Complex, 1300 Progress Parkway, Ste. Genevieve.

Workshop highlights:

• Find out about NRCS programs related to water and energy efficiency.

• Learn about navigating and participating in these programs, and understand the do’s and don’ts.

• Hear examples of energy and water efficiency projects and the estimated savings on all types of farm operations, including dairy, swine, poultry, irrigated crops, controlled environment agriculture and grain drying.

• Learn about energy audits and the process for having one completed.

Presenters include local NRCS staff, Bethany Reinholtz of the engineering and consulting firm GDS Associates, and MU Extension specialists Karen Funkenbusch and Kendra Graham, who will share program information specific to beginning farmers, veteran farmers, socially disadvantaged farmers, and farmers with disabilities.

NRCS water quality and energy efficiency resources will be provided as well as technical one-on-one assistance. A light snack will be served. The workshop is free, but attendees are asked to register in advance. To register, contact Stacy Arnold at 888-778-3265 or Stacy.Arnold@mobot.org.

