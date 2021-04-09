Farmers market returns Saturday

"We have people that have livestock, so they sell pork or beef products. We have people that sell baked goods and people who do handicrafts like hand wood-carved spatulas and spoons and clay pottery. We have a guy who sharpens knives right there on site, so people can bring in their knives and have them sharpened right there at the farmers market."

Cox believes that, after spending so many months stuck inside the house over the winter months, the farmers market offers people an opportunity to get out and enjoy themselves a little while also developing a healthier lifestyle.

"I think it's something that is clean, fun and good for the family to do," she said. "They can get their kids out and see craftsmanship.

"They can see the farmers' dedication to farm work and how that comes about from seed to their dinner table. I think there's a side of it where people are looking for a healthier approach to putting food on their tables for their families. They're looking for organic foods and homegrown foods. It tastes better and its healthier for you. There's not so many hands. They know where their food, or their product, or their baked good is coming from. They're actually getting to meet those people there.