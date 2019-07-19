The St. Francois County Health Coalition launched a new program to provide St. Francois County residents with free fruits and vegetables.
As of July 1, more vouchers are available at the St. Francois County Health Center in Park Hills and at the East Missouri Action Agency in Desloge. Vouchers are for individuals age 50 and older. The vouchers can be redeemed at the Farmington Farmers Market during the 2019 season.
A similar farmer’s market program has been in place in Washington County for several years and the health coalition offered the program in the spring.
Breanna Griffin, registered dietitian at the St. Francois County Health Center, said the coalition hopes that bringing this program to St. Francois County will help decrease the high rate of obesity and diabetes in our area.
“There are many health benefits to eating fruits and vegetables,” Griffin said. “But even if people want to eat healthy, sometimes it can be difficult because of cost or access.
“Over half our county is living in what is considered a food desert, meaning that those types of foods are not readily available,” Griffin added. “We hope the voucher program can help make fresh produce accessible and affordable to more people while also supporting our local farmers.”
The Coalition’s voucher program is funded through donations from local sponsors. Different levels of sponsorship are available ranging from $25-$500. The coalition has received more than $5,000 in donations and will be able to provide packets of vouchers worth $20 to individuals.
The program’s sponsors will be recognized in a calendar the group has put together to also help raise funds for additional vouchers. The calendar will be for sale at the St. Francois County Health Center and additional community locations for $2. They contain recipes and tips about what fruits and vegetables are in season during different months, as well as coupons for the Farmington Farmers Market.
Farmington Farmers Market season runs from April to the end of October. People can contact the St. Francois County Health Center or the East Missouri Action Agency to receive vouchers, which will be given out while supplies last.
For more information on the voucher program, contact Griffin at the St. Francois County Health Center by phone at 573-431-1947 ext.151. A full list of the program’s sponsors and locations where the coalition’s calendars are available for purchase can be found on the health center’s website at www.sfchc.org.
