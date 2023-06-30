The St. Francois County Health Center is back with another year of the Farmers Market Voucher Program. This program provides St. Francois County residents with free fruits and vegetables.

The vouchers are available for pickup at the Health Center in Park Hills. Vouchers are for low-income individuals age 50 and older. The vouchers can be redeemed at the Farmington and Park Hills Farmers Markets during the 2023 season.

A similar farmer’s market program has been in place in Washington County for several years.

Breanna Griffin, registered dietitian at the St. Francois County Health Center, says that the health center hopes that keeping this program in St. Francois County will help decrease the high rate of obesity and diabetes in our area.

“There are many health benefits to eating fruits and vegetables,” Griffin said. “But even if people want to eat healthy, sometimes it can be difficult because of cost or access.”

Farmington and Park Hills Farmer’s Market season runs from April to the end of October. People can contact the St. Francois County Health Center to receive vouchers, which will be given out while supplies last.

“Over half our county is living in what is considered a food desert, meaning that those types of foods are not readily available,” Griffin said. “We hope the voucher program can help make fresh produce accessible and affordable to more people while also supporting our local farmers.”

The Health Center’s voucher program is funded by the United Way of St. Francois County Inc. and the St. Francois County Community Partnership.

For more information on the voucher program, contact Breanna Griffin at the St. Francois County Health Center by phone (573) 431-1947 ext. 152.