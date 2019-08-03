{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington announces Hillsboro lane closure

The City of Farmington announced the northbound lane of Hillsboro Road at Westwood Drive will be closed Aug. 5-12.

 SARAH HAAS, Daily Journal

Farmington Public Works Director Larry Lacy announced Thursday that the northbound lane of Hillsboro Road will be closed at North Westwood Drive the week of Aug. 5.

“We’re taking down about four or five trees that aren’t healthy,” Lacy said. Part of the trees are on the right-of-way. Westwood is located off of Hillsboro about one mile north of Washington Street.

Lacy said they’re trying to avoid morning and evening rush hours, and they’re definitely trying to complete the job before Farmington schools begin on Aug. 14.

The lane closure is only effective while city workers clear the trees. Flaggers will be on site to meter traffic through the work zone.

Hillsboro Road is a well-traveled artery connecting rural northern and southern parts of St. Francois County. The Missouri Department of Transportation estimates that as many as 1,700 vehicles travel along Hillsboro Road every day.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Assistant Editor / Reporter

Load comments