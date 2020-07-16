Farmington announces three fall options

With the startup of the 2020-2021 school year, the Farmington School District (FSD) will be implementing what they call the “Return to Learn!” program.
Noted as a “Fluid Continuum of Services," the district notes that state and local guidelines are continuously evolving and the district will likely be adjusting the program as the school year progresses.
There are three options available for Farmington students in the upcoming year:
Traditional Face-To-Face (PK-12)
- On-campus classes with face-to-face instruction from a FSD instructor.
- Transportation will be provided to and from school (K-12 only).
- FSD will follow state and local guidance to ensure a safe, sanitary and secure learning environment.
Hybrid of Virtual and Face-to-Face (7-12)
- Student attends some classes online and others (such as electives that may be difficult to participate in online) face-to-face.
- Attendance requirements and grading policies will apply.
- A FSD teacher would be assigned to the student to monitor student learning as well as to provide grading and support.
- Transportation will not be provided outside of the normal transportation offerings for the traditional school day.
Virtual Learning Environment. (K-12)
- Structured schedule of online classes with a FSD teacher using a digital platform such as Google Meet.
- Classwork will be done independently.
- Attendance requirements will apply for the scheduled digital classes.
- Grading policies will apply.
- FSD teacher would be assigned to the student to monitor student learning as well as provide grading and support.
The district will release a detailed plain in August that will give more specifics on these guidelines. In addition, district leadership will be conducting several Facebook Live sessions in early August to provide more information to the community. The district stresses that most of the details are subject to change.
For updates, go to www.fsdknights.com and scroll down to News and Announcements at the bottom of the page.
