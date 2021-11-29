Farmington artists win top awards at plein air contest

This is the 17th year that plein air artists have been welcomed to paint outdoors in and around Ste. Genevieve as part of a contest with more than $3,000 in prizes and awards. But this is the first year that both top awards have gone to artists who call Farmington home.

Derek Gollaher took Best of Show with a large painting of the operation at Mississippi Lime Company on Highway 61 and Market Street.

Dianne Dickerson won the coveted People's Choice vote and the Bette Geraghty Memorial award as best from among members of the Sainte Genevieve Art Guild who participated in the competition.

Dickerson credited her colorful rendition of the Ste. Genevieve Memorial Cemetery to the inspiration provided by the spirits within. And those spirits were very active this past Saturday evening when the very popular Deja Vu Spirit Reunion was held.

But neither Gollaher nor Dickerson were aware that they were possibly influenced by other spirits — those of the members of the 1930s Art Colony who not only came to Ste. Genevieve each summer to paint outdoors, but also chose as subjects the Lime Kiln and Memorial Cemetery.

Of the collection of Art Colony paintings held by the GFWC Woman's Club of Ste. Genevieve, one painted in 1936 by founder Aimee Schweig of Mississippi Lime was chosen to represent the town in the current Art Along the Rivers: A Bicentennial Celebration exhibit at the Saint Louis Art Museum. That exhibit will run through the end of the year.

The Sainte Genevieve Plein Air Painting Event is an annual event sponsored by the Sainte Genevieve Art Guild, with financial assistance from the Ste. Genevieve County Community Foundation, the Dorothy "Dot" Uding Memorial Fund, and generous private donors.

A complete list of the winners of the event can be found at www.artstegen.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0