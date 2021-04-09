Farmington author details family's experience with rare brain cancer

Glioblastoma may be considered rare, but for one Farmington resident the brain cancer is all too familiar.
Marcia Jackson has tragically lost her husband, mother, and mother-in-law to the disease and has written a book about her experience, “Glioblastoma, Grief and Grace.”
The book can be purchased on Amazon. There is also a copy at the Farmington Public Library.
By recounting her story and the pain she has endured, she is hoping to raise awareness of the aggressive malignant brain cancer and to encourage those who may be going through something similar.
“It helped me because I could go back, relive some of the moments, and compare them,” explained Jackson, who has more than 30 years of experience as a registered nurse and is now substitute teaching. “Then I thought, if I can help someone else, because I don't think a lot of people are aware of glioblastoma.
"I don't think they're aware of the deterioration that they go through and I think it helps. I also want to raise awareness to see if maybe somebody else can try to figure out what the deal is.”
Right now, the causes of glioblastoma are largely unknown.
One doctor told her family that several years ago there was a cluster of cases in the Mississippi River Valley area.
“So they were wondering if that might be something from the river,” she said. “They weren't sure.”
She said researchers are looking into how genetic mutations might be a risk factor.
“There are just so many unknowns,” she added.
Jackson’s mother-in-law was the first to be diagnosed in the family after telling her doctor that something wasn’t right. She died in 1986, about a year after her diagnosis, at the age of 63.
“The first one was rough because my mother-in-law had helped us with our children and our youngest one was only 9 months old,” she said. “She was just kind of our person we leaned on to help us with the children.
"And, of course, it's a close family. Then we thought, well, that just happened and we have to accept it and move on.”
Then her mother was given the same diagnosis nine years later at the age of 66. Her mother had called her one day to tell her something wasn’t right. She was starting to lose muscle control and had dropped a coffee cup after losing her grip. Her foot also slipped off the brake while she was driving.
“I just thought this couldn't be happening,” Jackson added. “It was a dream, a nightmare.”
Just six weeks after being diagnosed, her mother passed away.
“We thought we were going to have a long haul with it like with my mother-in-law,” she said. “But then when she passed quickly, it was just horrible.”
Doctors told Jackson and her husband, David, that the disease could not be inherited.
“Of course, my mother and my mother-in-law weren't related at all,” she added. “So we just felt like maybe we'd had our quota of glioblastoma.”
Then when David, who was a pilot with his own airplane, started experiencing confusion in 2017, glioblastoma wasn’t the first thing on her mind.
“He could just do anything,” she said. “He was really smart. When he started being confused, I thought there's something wrong, but I didn’t dream it would be glioblastoma again because they told us it wasn't inherited.”
Looking back now, Jackson said he started having headaches in January of that year. But he often experienced sinus issues, so she didn’t think much of it at the time. Then he told her that one day he tripped and almost fell while working on his airplane.
“He said, ‘The weirdest thing happened to me,’ and he started talking about how he was numb and tingling in his extremities. Again, I was just thinking he was tired. We just didn’t put that together at all.”
David was diagnosed with the brain cancer in May of 2017 and died the following October at the age of 60. They had been married for 41 years.
“We were childhood sweethearts, so that was pretty devastating,” Jackson added.
She is originally from Jackson and he was from Marble Hill. He was a pastor at two churches and she served as the music director.
They had moved to Farmington about three years before his diagnosis to be closer to their daughters, Jill Coomer, who got her first veterinarian job in the area, and Erica Molter, who married a pastor from the area.
They have four grandchildren, ages 15, 7, 6, and 19 months.
“We have this little treasure from heaven that's 19 months old that didn't get to see Papa,” she added.
For Jackson, it’s all about her faith and family.
“What people do without God or their family, really, I don’t know how they make it,” she said.
Sometimes she still hears lessons David taught from the pulpit.
“I’ll think, ‘Well, David would say this or David would say that,’” she added. “I think that’s really helped me, too.”
