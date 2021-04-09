Farmington author details family's experience with rare brain cancer

“We thought we were going to have a long haul with it like with my mother-in-law,” she said. “But then when she passed quickly, it was just horrible.”

Doctors told Jackson and her husband, David, that the disease could not be inherited.

“Of course, my mother and my mother-in-law weren't related at all,” she added. “So we just felt like maybe we'd had our quota of glioblastoma.”

Then when David, who was a pilot with his own airplane, started experiencing confusion in 2017, glioblastoma wasn’t the first thing on her mind.

“He could just do anything,” she said. “He was really smart. When he started being confused, I thought there's something wrong, but I didn’t dream it would be glioblastoma again because they told us it wasn't inherited.”

Looking back now, Jackson said he started having headaches in January of that year. But he often experienced sinus issues, so she didn’t think much of it at the time. Then he told her that one day he tripped and almost fell while working on his airplane.

“He said, ‘The weirdest thing happened to me,’ and he started talking about how he was numb and tingling in his extremities. Again, I was just thinking he was tired. We just didn’t put that together at all.”