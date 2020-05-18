Farmington beats North County in Heart Association fundraiser

At the Farmington Knights home opener football game versus the visiting North County Raiders, the two schools kicked off the annual Heart Walk where they competed until Oct. 4 to raise money for the American Heart Association.
The grand total for the 2019 Heart Walk was $27,777.64. The Farmington School District won the competition by raising $10,840.05 compared to North County’s total of $9,922.59.
Of special mention is perennial top walker Charlene Bullock who raised $2,470 for her best year ever. Funds were also donated by sponsors Parkland Health Center, First State Community Bank, J98 the Boot Radio and Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan.
Kirby the Mineral Area College mascot led the Mineral Area College Cheerleaders and community volunteers in Farma walk around the track before the game. Several volunteers were recognized along with the Heart Association Ambassadors.
For 2019, there were two Heart Ambassadors and one Junior Heart Ambassador to represent the American Heart Association. Ambassadors have experienced heart problems and are there as proof of advances in heart surgeries and care.
Gwinneth Shipley is a Farmington High School student. The energetic sophomore was born with severe congenital heart defects.
“I was born with my aorta shut off, so I wasn’t getting any circulation,” she said. “There were three holes in my heart. Instead of having three valves on one side, I have two on each side.
"Up until about four years ago, I had a small hole still open, but now it is closed up and I had numerous [echocardiograms] done, everything looks great.”
Farmington High School Freshman Landon Johnson had an electrical heart block when very young and was fitted with a pacemaker.
“The upper ventricle and the bottom one don’t communicate with each other,” he said. “That made them pump differently. It was very tough, I was nine years old and I’m getting a big surgery, I never had surgery before. Now I haven’t had a problem since the surgery.
“For people with heart problems, I hope for them the best.”
Johnson is a pitcher on the Farmington High School baseball team and plays on the basketball team. The only thing he can not do is play football.
The Junior Heart Ambassador was Easton Hill. The 15 month old has congenital heart defects and has had two open-heart surgeries and was scheduled for another one.
Before the game, North County High School Principal Dr. Ryan Long and Farmington High School Principal Dr. Jamie LaMonds had to wear the opposing schools colors until they reached $100 in contributions from the crowd.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
