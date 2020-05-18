Farmington beats North County in Heart Association fundraiser

"Up until about four years ago, I had a small hole still open, but now it is closed up and I had numerous [echocardiograms] done, everything looks great.”

Farmington High School Freshman Landon Johnson had an electrical heart block when very young and was fitted with a pacemaker.

“The upper ventricle and the bottom one don’t communicate with each other,” he said. “That made them pump differently. It was very tough, I was nine years old and I’m getting a big surgery, I never had surgery before. Now I haven’t had a problem since the surgery.

“For people with heart problems, I hope for them the best.”

Johnson is a pitcher on the Farmington High School baseball team and plays on the basketball team. The only thing he can not do is play football.

The Junior Heart Ambassador was Easton Hill. The 15 month old has congenital heart defects and has had two open-heart surgeries and was scheduled for another one.

Before the game, North County High School Principal Dr. Ryan Long and Farmington High School Principal Dr. Jamie LaMonds had to wear the opposing schools colors until they reached $100 in contributions from the crowd.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.