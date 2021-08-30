Farmington Chamber holds virtual awards ceremony

For the second year in a row, the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce held a virtual Celebration of Success Awards Banquet due to the health concerns of holding a live event in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The recipient of this year’s Daily Journal/Farmington Press Citizen of the Year Award was a bit of a surprise, as it was determined by the newspaper's editorial board that no individual or organization deserved the recognition more than the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce itself.

In presenting the award to Chamber Executive Director Candy Hente, Director of Events Cassie Thomas, the chamber’s board of directors, and the organization’s membership, Farmington Press Editor Kevin Jenkins noted that the longtime civic organization had risen to the challenge by helping local businesses in a variety of ways that were hit hard by the economically devastating pandemic.

“The chamber immediately went to work to find ways to help local businesses survive financially by finding federal and state funding sources, as well as providing a number of practical training opportunities,” Jenkins said. “Candy and Cassie worked tireless hours to be a strong support system for its membership. Rather than ducking its responsibility, the chamber stood tall and took a strong position of leadership.