The Farmington City Council approved a rate hike for city electric, water and sewer service, and voted against the construction of a private sports center when it met in regular session Monday night at city hall.

Regarding the council's vote to raise utility rates, Beavers said, “We have not had to increase our electric rates since 2014. That was the last raise that went into effect. It's a long time to not have an increase. With our energy forecast — on the wholesale side plus the cost of goods and materials that are escalating at a crazy rate — we're staging in a 15% increase. That’s about what it boils down to for an average user.”

Beavers explained the electric rates will be put into effect in three phases.

"The first phase on the electric is April of this year,” he said. “That will be a change just to the customer charge. It doesn't affect the per-kilowatt-hour rate. A per-kilowatt-hour rate change goes into effect in October, and then another one next April. If the market looks different in nine months than it does today, we may be able to forego that increase next April, but those market forecasts are changing all the time.

“Right now, we're just planning on the best available information that we have today on where the market's going to go. We don't expect to have raises for probably five more years after that. On the water and sewer, we've not increased rates on the water and sewer sites since 2016. So again, it's been a long run with no increase. That increase looks to be about an 8% average, and those go into effect in April.”

Beavers maintains the city has no choice but to raise its utility rates.

“The city’s hands are basically tied,” he said. “Costs are what they are. You have to plan for operating the system and paying the cost of the system. You also have to plan for the capital improvement needs on the system. On the water and sewer side, we need to spend, just to maintain the system, $400,000 to $500,000 a year in main replacements, sewer replacements and things.

“Water towers have to be repainted. It would shock people to know what it costs to paint a water tower — it's several hundred thousand dollars and you have those repaint jobs every 16 to 20 years on water tanks. Those things have to be done. But right now, compared to other cities in the area, Farmington is the least expensive energy provider on an annual basis.”

The council’s vote against the sports center was delayed nearly two months while the councilmen waited for local resident Gabe Crawford to provide more detailed information about his proposed project.

At its Jan. 12 meeting, the city council postponed taking a vote until Jan. 23 on a zoning change and issuance of a special use permit to allow for the construction of four-baseball fields at 545 Wallace Road. At that meeting, Crawford agreed to provide the councilmen with a more detailed site plan for the project in which concerns about traffic, parking, lighting, and fencing issues would be addressed.

When the matter was brought up again at the council’s Jan. 23 meeting, Crawford had still not provided the information he promised and was not at the meeting because he was reportedly out of town on business. The council initially considered giving Crawford until its Feb. 9 meeting to furnish the information, but Ward III Councilman Wayne Linnenbringer suggested that he instead be given until the council’s Feb. 27 meeting.

The council agreed to provide Crawford an extension, but, according to City Administrator Greg Beavers, when the appointed day arrived, the councilmen were simply not satisfied with the depth of information they received.

“Mr. Crawford submitted some written documentation, but the information he submitted was kind of generic in nature, you know, about sports in general,” Beavers said. So, basically, he wasn't at the meeting, and he didn't provide the information the council wanted. The council and the public — the folks who live in the neighborhood — had a lot of questions about the traffic, the parking, the lights, the noise, all those kinds of things.

"They had legitimate questions that they needed legitimate, credible answers to. Through his planning process, Mr. Crawford just never did get to a place where he had that level of detail of information there. So, the clock had kind of burned out on the decision, and the council declined both requests."

In other action, Ward 1 Councilman David Kennedy announced the promotion of Sgt. M. Ryan Barron to police lieutenant, and Cpl. Brad Williams to police sergeant during the presentation of his Public Safety Committee report.