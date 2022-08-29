 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Farmington City Farm hours change

  • 0

Due to continued unauthorized use, the city of Farmington is going to return to its scheduled times for when the city farm is open for yard waste disposal for its residents.

Larry Lacy, public works director for the city of Farmington, said the city farm on Pimville Road has had trouble recently with people dumping garbage and trash, instead of yard waste.

“We are going to have to go back to having that open just at the posted times, which are Friday through Sunday,” he said. “During the bulk of the week the gate will be closed and locked.”

City workers will open the gate at 8 a.m. on Friday and close it when coming to work on Monday. The farm is open to city residents and the city's public works only and not for commercial dumping. The city council is discussing the installation of cameras to discourage misuse of the city’s property.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Four injured in area crashes

Four injured in area crashes

Three accidents involving area residents were reported Thursday night into Friday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Leadwood alderwoman resigns

Leadwood alderwoman resigns

The Leadwood Board of Aldermen covered a variety of topics Monday night. Members discussed a resident’s request to retire late Police Chief Je…

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive relief effort under way in Pakistan as flood death toll mounts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News