Farmington City Farm hours change

Due to continued unauthorized use, the city of Farmington is going to return to its scheduled times for when the city farm is open for yard waste disposal for its residents.

Larry Lacy, public works director for the city of Farmington, said the city farm on Pimville Road has had trouble recently with people dumping garbage and trash, instead of yard waste.

“We are going to have to go back to having that open just at the posted times, which are Friday through Sunday,” he said. “During the bulk of the week the gate will be closed and locked.”

City workers will open the gate at 8 a.m. on Friday and close it when coming to work on Monday. The farm is open to city residents and the city's public works only and not for commercial dumping. The city council is discussing the installation of cameras to discourage misuse of the city’s property.