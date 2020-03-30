Farmington closes city parks

The city of Farmington on Friday announced the closure of all city-owned parks, playgrounds and other facilities to discourage public interaction in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to City Administrator Greg Beavers, the closure of each facility is effective upon the posting of a closure notice.

"City officials are monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak within the region and will implement further containment measures upon the advice of public health officials," Beavers said. "Residents are encouraged to minimize their contact with other persons and to follow recommended practices to help contain the spread of the virus."

Saturday morning visitors to Engler Park, perhaps the city's largest and most active park, found police tape encircling the large pavilions, swing sets and play areas. People were still using the trails and fishing in the ponds.

Farmington's parks listed on the city's website include:

Engler Park

Farmington Dog Park

Wilson Rozier Park

Trimfoot Park

Dean Danieley Park

Bicentennial Park

Veterans Park

Skate Park

Harlan Park

Long Park

Hager Lake

Archery Park

Al’s Place Bike Hostel