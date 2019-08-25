The city of Farmington is exploring changes to residents' solid waste collection in 2022.
The Farmington City Council will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers located in the basement of Long Memorial Hall, 110 W. Columbia St.
On Monday, the council will be voting on a resolution directing the city administrator to provide notice to residential solid waste service providers currently providing services pursuant to 260.247 RSMo and approving a proposal for implementation of residential solid waste collection.
Freedom Waste LLC, one of several independent companies that currently provides solid waste service to city residents for a fee, posted a lengthy message on Facebook over the weekend expressing concern after the business received a letter from Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers on Friday informing it — along with all the other companies providing residents with the service — of a planned vote at its Monday meeting.
The city’s letter attached to the post is addressed to Freedom Waste owner Kenny Chiarelli Jr., and reads:
“This letter is provided to your company pursuant to Section 260.247 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri to notify you that the City Council of the City of Farmington, Missouri shall exercise its option to enter into the exclusive business of solid waste collection within the city limits.
“The City Council intends to solicit bids from all qualified persons or firms for the purpose of providing exclusive residential solid waste collection and optional curbside recycling services for all occupied single-family residential houses, and all multi-family residential buildings not having onsite trash disposal dumpsters, that lie within the corporate boundary of the City of Farmington, inclusive of all areas to be annexed into the corporate boundary at any time in the future. Sealed bids for services will be accepted for review and consideration by City Council no later than July 1, 2021.
“Provided that the City Council in office at the time accepts and awards a contract for consolidated solid waste collection services, the ordinance approving said contract shall be submitted for approval to the qualified voters of the City of Farmington at the Nov. 2, 2021 general election. If a majority of the electorate vote in favor of adopting the ordinance, solid waste collection services will begin no later than April 1, 2022.”
Even if the city council approves tonight’s implementation proposal, it may ultimately decide not to pursue provision of the service should it ultimately be found to be unfeasible or undesirable. It is a requirement of the statute, however, that the city must give a minimum of two years notice to current service providers informing them of the possibility that the change may occur, so they can prepare for that eventuality should it come to pass.
In Freedom Waste’s Facebook post, Chiarell made his position clear about the potential change.
He wrote: “As a company, we value our freedoms. Freedom of choice is one of the greatest things about being an American. By making this change, the city of Farmington is taking away your freedom to choose who provides your waste service. You will no longer have the option to go to another hauler if you are not satisfied with your service. You will no longer have the option to check prices to find a better deal. You will be ‘stuck’ with the company that the City of Farmington chooses. Eliminating competition eliminates the drive for excellence, the drive to be the best company and provide the best service.
“With today’s uncertainty in the recycling market, we need companies focused on innovation and the creation of new solutions, not just the ones who can do it for the cheapest price. Imagine if the city said you can only have one restaurant in town and the cheapest one gets the spot; who would support that?
“Waste service is not universal; some customers want different services, but if this passes, we will lose the option to choose. No new solutions will be brought to the market and the 'cheap' price will become astronomical when all the other haulers are put out of business. This is a slick way to create a monopoly. Why should the city restrain competition?”
Chiarell concluded his post by asking Farmington citizens to contact their city council member about the plan and to attend Monday's city council meeting at 6:30 p.m.. He also invited the public to gather at 5:30-6 p.m. at Coljac Artisan Café at 9 N. Jefferson St. before the meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.