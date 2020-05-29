Farmington continues reopening

“We have taken the additional steps of opening the courts at the civic center,” he said. “We had a problem today, some users were playing basketball, they weren’t supposed to be playing league play because of body contact, and they argued with staff, so we might suspend some memberships for 30 days. We are opening the water park on Saturday. The capacity is a little over 800, we set a limit of 450. We are glad to be opening that up. I think we can manage the crowds in June, depending on weather conditions. We get into those high 80s days later this month, we might have to have people waiting to get into the park, but we’ve done that before during high-use times.