Farmington council OKs 2020 budget

The Farmington City Council has approved the municipal budget for 2020 as of its Monday night meeting at city hall. The bill was approved following a presentation by the city's finance director, Michelle Daniel, who is pictured at a city council meeting held earlier this year.

 File photo

The Farmington City Council covered a number of items that included passage of the 2020 municipal budget when it met in regular session Monday night at city hall.

In her report to the council, Finance Director Michelle Daniel went over the city budget and reported the contents of the budget amendment for the end of this fiscal year, as well as the budget adoption for the upcoming fiscal year.

Following Daniel’s presentation, the first and second reading of a bill was performed to approve the budget amendment for the 2018-2019 budget that ends on the last day of this month, as well as the first and second reading of the fiscal year 2020 budget.

“The budget that was adopted by council at the meeting provides $47,195,400 total expenditures for the city,” City Administrator Greg Beavers said.

The council held a public meeting to discuss an application to rezone property at 1005 Weber Road.

“It’s currently a C2 general commercial district,” Beavers said. “The gentleman wants to change the zoning designation to R4, which is general residential which allows for multi-family construction. John Sloan is the owner of the property and the applicant on that. We also did the first reading of the ordinance on the bill to approve that zoning change.”

During the legislative portion of the meeting, there was a second reading of an ordinance to accept and approve the final record plat at 217 Hillsboro Road.

“That is a parcel of property off of the back of the gentleman’s home lot that the city will acquire to extend the stormwater basin project,” Beavers said. “This is property that we had previously purchased. We don’t anticipate building the stormwater basin for probably two to three years, but we needed to get the property for it.”

In other action, the council heard from Community Resource Coordinator Christopher Massey with Presbyterian Children’s Home and Services who provided an overview of service changes that have been made recently at the facility.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

