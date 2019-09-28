The Farmington City Council covered a number of items that included passage of the 2020 municipal budget when it met in regular session Monday night at city hall.
In her report to the council, Finance Director Michelle Daniel went over the city budget and reported the contents of the budget amendment for the end of this fiscal year, as well as the budget adoption for the upcoming fiscal year.
Following Daniel’s presentation, the first and second reading of a bill was performed to approve the budget amendment for the 2018-2019 budget that ends on the last day of this month, as well as the first and second reading of the fiscal year 2020 budget.
“The budget that was adopted by council at the meeting provides $47,195,400 total expenditures for the city,” City Administrator Greg Beavers said.
The council held a public meeting to discuss an application to rezone property at 1005 Weber Road.
You have free articles remaining.
“It’s currently a C2 general commercial district,” Beavers said. “The gentleman wants to change the zoning designation to R4, which is general residential which allows for multi-family construction. John Sloan is the owner of the property and the applicant on that. We also did the first reading of the ordinance on the bill to approve that zoning change.”
During the legislative portion of the meeting, there was a second reading of an ordinance to accept and approve the final record plat at 217 Hillsboro Road.
“That is a parcel of property off of the back of the gentleman’s home lot that the city will acquire to extend the stormwater basin project,” Beavers said. “This is property that we had previously purchased. We don’t anticipate building the stormwater basin for probably two to three years, but we needed to get the property for it.”
In other action, the council heard from Community Resource Coordinator Christopher Massey with Presbyterian Children’s Home and Services who provided an overview of service changes that have been made recently at the facility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.