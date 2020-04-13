Farmington council reviews operations amid coronavirus

During the Public Services report of Farmington City Council's teleconference meeting Thursday, Administrator Greg Beavers spoke about operations at city facilities during coronavirus closures.
“We announced closure of facilities through April 19,” he said. “[Senior Center Director Mona Yates] is delivering about 120 frozen meal packets a week and then delivering hot meals to about 30 people for either disability or being elderly, they can’t handle the frozen meals.
"The Senior Center is the cleanest it’s ever been. The Civic Center full time staff is working on maintenance items. The clerical staff have been helping maintenance paint, cleaning carpets, doing landscaping and those kinds of things. We are catching up on a lot of maintenance down there and keeping everybody working.
“The library, we have three full-time people, they are all working. We have one employee who is particularly concerned about COVID exposure, but I’ve got them coming to work at the Liberty Street entrance and they are working out of the conference room down at that end, because they can access the network there. They’re still doing a lot of things, they’re moving the work back and forth, but they’re keeping a long distance from everybody.”
Beavers noted that parks are still closed except for walking trails and open spaces.
“We’ve not had too many complaints,” he said. “I did have one question about the tennis courts, because we closed our courts, but the county order said that singles play was OK on tennis courts. That caused a little bit of confusion. What I told the person was that we are not going to police whether you are playing singles or doubles, we’re just concerned that people were going to violate it, so we are going to leave them closed for the time being.
“I would say when we start relaxing closures a little, the first thing we probably will do is reopen the tennis courts and basketball courts. We may want to look at doing that in a couple of weeks based on conditions with the COVID.”
Finance Director Michelle Daniel reported on preliminary projections on the financial losses expected due to the loss of revenue over the virus outbreak.
“The total worst-case scenario considered closure through the end of May and everything not opening up until June 1,” she said. “That includes the water park. That was where the $1.2 million came from. That [figure] includes expenses and revenue losses. The expenses that we are looking at incurring on the utility assistance for the electric, water and sewer that we are doing with East Missouri Action Agency is included in that.
“That $1.2 million worst-case scenario, we still remain strong and within policy other than the general fund. It does take our unrestricted reserve down to 13%. Our policy until September of last year was 13%, but we bumped that to 17%, so that does take below policy. We would be about $300,000 below the 17%. That is without going into our contingency reserves that we had set up last year for this type of item. We can tap into those, we just have to define how we are going to replace them.”
Beavers noted that it is still too early to truly quantify revenue losses, although he predicts that they are not too severe yet.
“Our sales taxes are deposited each month on the seventh,” he said. “On the seventh of May, we will know how the March lack of sales affected us. March may not be too bad, simply because all that surge of grocery shopping that people are still doing to a certain extent and sit-down restaurants weren’t closed a full month. What we may see is that some of the smaller businesses that are out of cash flow may just go delinquent on some of their sales tax payments to the state. There may be a lag there, they will eventually have to pay them, but we may see some cash flow interruptions, but we can manage them. It’s a good thing to know is that we’ve got deep enough reserves that we don’t see that this is going to cripple the city.”
According to Beavers, there are some expenses that are being cut for the foreseeable future, although the amounts are not substantive.
“We didn’t hire the part-time seasonal employees that mow the right of ways in town, we are going to cover that with the street crews because we are cutting back their construction activities some,” he said. “We had one retiree last Friday, we are not going to rehire that for at least a 90-day period. We have a police officer that is taking a job in Kirkwood, Rick [Baker] is going to go ahead and do his selection process so that we have the eligibility list, but we are not going to replace that until things stabilize. That won’t adversely affect us, because we have three school resource officers that aren’t in the schools, and the schools announced they will be closed the remainder of the year.
“I think we will be able to weather it without any huge disruptions. In the long term, we are probably going to lose some retailers around town.”
Beavers addressed a councilman’s concerns on the upcoming planned purchase of a new ladder truck for the fire department.
“That’s a critical operating asset for us and we won’t take delivery for a year, and the truck we have will be a year older and a year further out of certification on the ladders and things,” he said. “We are not taking that entire fiscal hit in one year. We are financing it over five years. I recommend we drive forward with that.”
Beavers said the city has retained its entire staff with no lay-offs or furloughs.
“We’re imposing separation restrictions where we can,” he said. “Tim Porter, who is our emergency management director, is watching the modeling pretty closely to the extent it is. If we begin to see increases in the county on a significant level, we’re going to impose some further limitations. We will probably make all employees working in teams wear face masks and safety glasses all the time to protect them. We do have a stock of N95 masks for our police and fire personnel, who are our most compromised crew right now.
“Everybody in emergency management is disinfecting vehicles, because they contact so many people in the public. There doesn’t seem to be—with the exception of one or two people — out of a workforce of 145 people, nobody is showing anxiety about working, and I have been asking.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
