Farmington Country Days return to the downtown area Friday through Sunday with a lot of favorite events, activities, and rides returning for another year of family-friendly fun.
This year’s theme is “Country Days 1978 — 45 Years of Tradition.”
Sponsored by the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce, Country Days is one of the biggest and most popular events held annually in southeast Missouri, with thousands of people filling the streets of downtown Farmington over three days. The festival has always involved a lot of planning and precise execution, and this year is no exception.
For her second year with the chamber, Director of Events Deena Ward has worked hand-in-hand with Executive Director Candy Hente to make sure everything runs as smoothly as possible and that everybody has a great time.
“The weekend kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday night with our SERVPRO Country Days Parade,” Ward said. “This year’s grand marshal is CASA of the Parkland, and it will be the first time the crowd will see Gary and Kathy Romine serve in their official capacity as this year’s Mr. and Mrs. Country Days. The Elks will be carrying their giant American flag, and as usual, there will be lots of floats, bands, the Shriners, and other fun stuff.”
Ward recalled that last year’s parade had a record number of entries and she’s expecting much the same Friday night.
“Last year we were getting to the point where we were going to have to start turning people away for the parade,” she said, “and this year is filling up as well.”
While there’s no doubt the parade will be Friday evening’s big draw, Fields of Eden and Southern Gypsi will be performing on separate stages. In addition, registration for the annual Little Caesars Moonlight Bike Ride begins at 10 p.m., and of course, the vendors, food trucks, Summit Shredding Country Days Saloon, and Ozarks Federal Midway Carnival rides will be going full tilt all evening long.
As always, top-notch musical entertainment will be provided at no charge throughout the weekend.
Saturday’s lineup includes London Miscisin, Route 67, the Mineral Area College Dixieland Jazz Band, Ear Candy, Amaryllis, The Billy Brown Band, Crossroads, and Sweet Water Holler. Closing out the weekend is the Harvest Church Worship Team who will be performing Sunday afternoon on the B104 Gazebo Stage.
The Ozarks Federal Midway Carnival rides will open at noon on Saturday and Sunday.
“And Sunday is ‘All You Can Ride Bracelet Day,’ where you can buy a bracelet for $20 and ride the rides as much as you want,” Ward said. “That’s a big saving compared to the cost of buying individual tickets, and is a lifesaver for families with children.”
On top of everything that’s already been mentioned, other major Country Days events include the Little Miss & Master Country Days competition, Sam Scism Ford Car Show, St. Joe Parish Corn Hole Tournament, Fireman Competition, Quilt Show, Heritage Tractor Show, Dydenstricker Nobbe Partner Kiddie Tractor Pull, SK8 Competition, Long House Tours and Line Dance instruction.
Also, don’t forget that the Daily Journal/Farmington Press Farmington Country Days Photo Contest is returning for its third year. (See sidebar)
Asked why she believes Country Days has become a 45-year tradition, Ward said, “I think it is the community. I can honestly say that people want to come out and bump into their neighbors, friends, and relatives.
"The Farmington High School Class of 1963 is going to be in the parade this year. There are people that plan class reunions during Country Days. There are people who plan family reunions during the Country Days weekend because they can all get together and spend time with their family, but then all go to Country Days and have something fun to do.”
Ward recommends that everyone planning to attend Country Days download the chamber's "Eat, Shop, Play in the Parkland" app which is available as a free download for iPhone and Android cellphones in their respective app stores.
