Daily Journal/Farmington Press Photo Contest

The Daily Journal/Farmington Press is proud to be the official sponsor of the third annual Farmington Country Days Photo Contest.

Amateur photographers ages 16 years and older are invited to submit photos they’ve taken of the weekend’s festivities on the Farmington Country Days Facebook page, using the hashtag #countrydays2023 on every photo they post.

Anyone submitting a photo is entered in the contest. All photos must be submitted no later than 4 p.m., Monday, June 6. The Daily Journal/Farmington Press will choose a winner from all of the eligible entries received during the contest period. The winner will be announced Tuesday, June 6, on or around noon on both newspapers' Facebook pages.

The prize for Best Picture is a framed 8x10 copy of the winning photo and a $100 Visa Gift Card. Additionally, the Best Picture and two runners-up will be published in a future issue of The Daily Journal and Farmington Press.

While the Daily Journal/Farmington Press wants entrants to have fun with the contest and the photos they submit, certain criteria must be followed:

• Do not submit photos that contain language or images that may be rude or offensive to any person or group.

• Do not submit photos inappropriate for children.

• Do not submit photos that aren’t yours to post.

• No pictures showing any dangerous behavior will be posted. Stay safe.

• For a full listing of contest rules, go to the Farmington Country Days Facebook page.

Good luck to all our amateur photographers and may the best photo win!