Farmington discussing graduation options

With the 2020 school year cut short due to the coronavirus, the normal flow of graduation events for seniors in Missouri school districts was plunged into chaos.
Farmington Schools Superintendent Matt Ruble discussed the current plans for Farmington’s graduation this summer for the class of 2020.
“We are planning alternative dates,” he said. “High School Principal Dr. Jamie LaMonds sent out a survey to students and the parents. Overwhelmingly, our students wanted us to try to wait and do a traditional ceremony, which is totally understandable. To honor that, we didn’t feel like May or even early June, so we wanted to set dates that we feel like are realistic. We looked at July 18 or Aug 1 as our tentative dates. We are still in discussions, still making plans."
The biggest problem the district has is planning around the possibility of some sort of social distancing still being in effect. Ruble said that situation would be impossible when held indoors.
“What we’re looking at is the option of having it on the football field at the stadium,” he said. “There’s some downsides, obviously weather is a concern anytime you run anything outdoors with 1,500-2,000 people. That’s the only option that we can see working. That’s something we will be continuing to work on and we will share plans as they become available.”
Ruble also commented on a federal grant for $120,000 for their school bus replacement program. The funding comes from the EPA’s Diesel Emissions Reduction Act designed to reduce pollution. The grant will be added to the last bond issue that had a provision to replace buses.
“We were very excited about that,” he said. “Stacy Williams, our transportation director had worked with some of our staff and applied for that back in November. We were excited to get the good news that we were approved for an additional bus. We had planned for five, we had five in the bond issue for this upcoming spring and into the 2021 school year. Anytime you can get an additional bus to help support transportation and also help us cut down fuel costs, that’s a huge win.”
Applicants replacing buses with engine model years 2006 and older receive rebates between $15,000 and $20,000 per bus, depending on the size of the bus.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
