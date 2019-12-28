The Farmington School Board met this month at the newly renovated Truman Auditorium.
Board President Howard Hoehn began the meeting by announcing that all future school board meetings will be held at Truman Auditorium instead of the administration building.
Superintendent Matt Ruble addressed the draft of the 2020-2021 school district calendar that is currently in its 30-day review. A new state law says that schools cannot begin classes more than 14 days prior to the first Monday of September.
“Basically, that pushes our start date back roughly two weeks,” he said. “The impact of that is that first semester will be significantly shorter than second semester. We have been running on an hourly basis instead of using days for several years, but it is really pushing that to the forefront.
“We go way over on the hours, so we will be using that hour requirement to meet our obligations in terms of attendance at the state level. We will be working in additional days for our students within the calendar. Inclement weather is going to happen, so we want to build those days into the regular school year instead of trying to tack those on after the school year ends. If we were to tack those on after the school year ends, that would basically require us to go into June, which would cut into summer school and conflict with vacations.”
While on the 30-day review, the calendar is open for public comment.
Administrators from each school gave a presentation to the board about their results in the Missouri Student Achievement Report. Ruble explained the district’s overall view of the performance report.
“Overall, it was very positive,” he said. “We had 17 areas where we scored at or above the state average. Most of them significantly above, 15 out of the 17 areas, definitely a positive there.
“When you look a little deeper into some of those regional schools that we compare ourselves to with similar sizes, Rolla, Washington, Cape, Jackson, we were fourth in those schools in ACT score out of 15-16 schools.”
According to Ruble, the science program at Farmington has shown great accomplishment in student performance.
“Our science scores were significantly above the state average in all three areas we tested in,” he said. “We implemented Project Lead the Way, the pre-engineering program. This is our seventh year in that program, and I think we are starting to see the positive impact of that.”
