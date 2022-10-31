Farmington Elks announce October Students of the Month

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced that its October "Students of the Month" for Farmington High School and St. Paul Lutheran High School are Diep Phan and Kindall Pipkin, respectively.

Diep, the daughter of Vyen Muynh and Hoang Phan, has achieved a 36 on her ACT, earned an associate degree from Mineral Area College (MAC), and made MAC's Dean's List. She finished fourth in state and was a national qualifier for FBLA and first in districts; made Scholar Bowl All District; took first in regionals and second in sectionals in the ACES Academic Challenge; and finished in second place as a member of the MAC Math Team.

Diep is a member of several organizations and is an officer in the FBLA- Chapter and District: Vice President (2021-23) and the Knights in Action Executive Chair (2021-23). She is a member of the National Honor Society (2021-23), ACES Academic Challenge (2020-23), Scholar Bowl Captain (2019-23), Student Council (2019-23), the Math Team (2019-20), and the Varsity Girls' Tennis Team. When not in school, Diep is a volunteer with the St. Joseph Youth Group.

After graduation from high school, Diep plans to attend a four-year university where she intends to major in philosophy and study abroad. As "Student of the Month," Diep will receive an award of $100 and compete for the Farmington Elks Farmington High School Student of the Year to be awarded in May.

Kendall, the daughter of Kindra and Chad Pipkin of Farmington, is a member of the Honor Roll with High Distinction and has been awarded the Most Improved Award in Volleyball. She is a member of the Student Leadership Team (2021-23), the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (2019-23), a member of the Volleyball Team (2019-23), and the School Choir (2019-23). When not in school, she can be found working at Sno2Go.

After graduation from high school, Kendall plans to attend Southeast Missouri State University where she intends to study for a bachelor's degree in business administration. As Student of the Month, Kendall will receive an award of $100 and compete for the Farmington Elks St. Paul Lutheran High School Student of the Year to be awarded in May.