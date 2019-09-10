{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington Elks Student of September

Campbell

Farmington Elks Lodge #1765 recently announced Josie Campbell as the Bismarck High School Student of the Month for September. She is the daughter of Joe and Trisha Campbell and has been on the Principal’s Honor Roll during her entire high school career. She was ninth-grade homecoming representative and scored “advanced” on core subject end-of-course exams throughout high school. She has been awarded accolades in volleyball including “Player of the Week” and "KFMO Player of the Year.” Josie is a member of the National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Pep Club. She has also participated in softball, cheerleading and basketball. Currently attending Mineral Area College, she is expected to graduate in May with an associate degree to accompany her high school diploma.  She plans to transfer to the University of Missouri-Columbia to obtain a bachelor's degree in biology, and later attend Mizzou’s medical school. Josie will receive $100 for college expenses and will compete for the Farmington Elks Student of the Year title, to be awarded on May 3, 2020.

