Try 1 month for 99¢

There is an extensive power outage in Farmington, according to Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers.

Beavers said more than half of the city is out of power after a tractor trailer struck an Ameren pole, which blew out a transformer that supplies several of Farmington's substations. The pole was at Maple and Washington streets. 

He said Ameren crews have been dispatched but it will likely take them at least a couple of hours to restore power to affected areas. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
4
2
0

Load comments