Farmington FBLA a success at state leadership conference

Members of Farmington High School's FBLA chapter stand outside the Missouri State Arena with the awards they received.

 Submitted photo

Missouri Future Business Leaders of America welcomed 4,000 registered attendees from 354 chapters to the State Leadership Conference held April 10-12 in Springfield.

Thirteen members from Farmington High School’s Chapter of FBLA attended the conference. The Top 10 individuals/teams in each event were awarded medals onstage at JQH Arena, and the Top 4 in each event took home trophies and qualified for the National Leadership Conference, which is June 29-July 2 in Chicago, Illinois.

  • 1st * - Tessa Hand and Abbie Wigger, Business Plan
  • 3rd * - Samantha Warren and Caroline Reeves, Sales Presentation
  • 4th * - Breanna Mathes, Job Interview
  • 8th - Breanna Mathes, Public Speaking
  • 10th - Carter Murray, Future Business Leader

Farmington FBLA received high honors for being recognized as a Gold Seal Chapter (top 15%) and for earning the Gold Level of the Chapter of the Year program.

In addition, the following students were recognized at the ceremonies: Outstanding Service to Our Organization, Diep Phan; Advocate Level of the Business Achievement Awards (BAA): TJ Benoist (on-stage recognition); Contributor Level of the Business Achievement Awards (BAA): Samantha Warren, Tessa Hand, Diep Phan, Caroline Reeves, Abbie Wigger.

Throughout their time at the conference, Farmington FBLA participated in leadership academies, break-out sessions, and the Leadership Expo, which had nearly 20 exhibitors, including universities and military partners for members to connect and leadership activities for members to engage. The students also toured Glass Hall of the College of Business at Missouri State University.

