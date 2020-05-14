Farmington FFA receives Top Chapter Award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Missouri FFA Association awarded Farmington FFA a Gold Emblem, a Top Chapter Award. The Farmington FFA advisors are Renee Baird and Tracy Stroud.

Only 10% of state chapters receive a top chapter designation each year. Model of Innovation winners and rankings will be announced at a summer event.

The Farmington FFA "growing leaders" activities included the End of Year Agricultural Education Tour. On the tour through Southwest Missouri and Arkansas, students visited colleges, farms and Tyson Foods Headquarters, Springdale, Arkansas. The goal of the tour was to promote career readiness and higher education opportunities.

Chapter activities in the strengthening agriculture category included FFA Week Ice Cream Trivia. During National FFA Week, members created an agricultural-facts trivia game for students and teachers to play during lunch. Participants were awarded a cup of ice cream.

Building communities activities included Thanksgiving Baking Day. Farmington FFA collected canned goods and money to donate to Shared Blessings, a transitional housing shelter that provides Thanksgiving meals. Members also baked traditional sides for the meal.