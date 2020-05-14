Farmington FFA receives Top Chapter Award

The Missouri FFA Association awarded Farmington FFA a Gold Emblem, a Top Chapter Award. The Farmington FFA advisors are Renee Baird and Tracy Stroud.
Only 10% of state chapters receive a top chapter designation each year. Model of Innovation winners and rankings will be announced at a summer event.
The Farmington FFA "growing leaders" activities included the End of Year Agricultural Education Tour. On the tour through Southwest Missouri and Arkansas, students visited colleges, farms and Tyson Foods Headquarters, Springdale, Arkansas. The goal of the tour was to promote career readiness and higher education opportunities.
Chapter activities in the strengthening agriculture category included FFA Week Ice Cream Trivia. During National FFA Week, members created an agricultural-facts trivia game for students and teachers to play during lunch. Participants were awarded a cup of ice cream.
Building communities activities included Thanksgiving Baking Day. Farmington FFA collected canned goods and money to donate to Shared Blessings, a transitional housing shelter that provides Thanksgiving meals. Members also baked traditional sides for the meal.
The National Chapter Award Program is designed to recognize FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasize growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership. This award is sponsored by FCS Financial.
The top chapters compete for the National FFA Chapter Award. Winners will be announced this fall at the 93rd National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.
The Missouri FFA has 25,945 members representing 348 chapters. The national organization has more than 700,000 members representing 8,612 chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
