Farmington filmmaker featured in QFest

As Farmington filmmaker Dan Steadman puts it, his latest documentary is a story from within the walls of his own house.
“Taboo Teaching” is a short documentary about his partner, Rodney Wilson, who is an adjunct professor at Mineral Area College. In the 1990s, when he was a history teacher at a St. Louis area high school, Wilson garnered national attention when he came out to his class and almost lost his job.
Taboo Teaching and a narrative short film of Steadman’s, “Woman on the Threshold,” are being featured in the St. Louis-based LGBTQ film fest QFest that started on June 19 and runs through Sunday. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all 40 films can be streamed anytime during the festival dates.
Steadman felt it was important to get Wilson’s story out in to the world.
“He came out to class in the context of a history lesson about the Holocaust,” Steadman explained. “And in the early ‘90s, of course, that blew up into a national scandal and he could have lost his job at that time. And thanks to the supporters, the (National Education Association) and a lot of other supportive people at Mehlville High School, other teachers whom we interviewed for the documentary, he kept his job and went on to a thriving teaching career and is still teaching today.”
Wilson is also credited with starting LBGTQ History Month, Steadman said, which is celebrated worldwide in October.
“I didn't really even understand that until he would get all these sort of interview requests in October each year,” Steadman added.
He didn’t have to look too far for information for the film.
“All I had to do is look around in the basement and I would find a videotape of Dateline NBC, which he had been on,” Steadman said. “I found a tape of ‘All My Children’ and found out that he was an inspiration for a character, a storyline on ‘All My Children.’ So it just kept unfolding and it was a great visual story, too.”
Steadman also went back to Mehlville High and interviewed teachers who worked with Wilson.
“I kind of made it independently of him,” Steadman said. “He was involved but not really in the interviews or the editing or anything. He kind of wanted me to tell the story as a filmmaker.”
The film was also made for the Missouri Historical Society.
“It wasn't made with them, but it was made for them,” Steadman added. “They always want all of his records, his memorabilia, things like that because he really made history in a big way.”
Wilson graduated from MAC in 1988, then went on to Southeast Missouri State University where he finished his bachelor’s degree in secondary education in 1990. Later, he earned graduate degrees in history and in religion.
He has been teaching for 30 years, for high school, in corrections, for community-based education programs, and now at MAC.
Wilson said he is happy the film is out there and will be shown at QFest.
“I'm very happy to have those events from those years at Mehlville High School collected in this film,” Wilson said. “So much happened and I hadn't looked at the old VHS tapes or articles for 25 years, so I had forgotten much of the story to be honest. Having Dan go through everything and, as objectively as he could, piece it together, worked out well. He interviewed my former colleagues -- I wasn't in the room for the interviews nor did I see raw footage or make editing decisions -- so this is completely Dan's film and I feel his documentarian eye was well used.”
At MAC, Wilson works as a tutor and advisor in the EXCEL program and teaches comparative religion and political science in the history department.
He is proud of his employer for the strides the school has made.
“I'm thrilled that among the first things Dr. (Joe) Gilgour did upon assuming the presidency at MAC was to get non-discrimination language in our policies that includes sexual orientation and gender identity,” Wilson said. “That small act took a long, long time -- and he got it done right away.”
Last week, the Supreme Court ruled that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 includes protections against employment discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.
“So all employees -- MAC and elsewhere all over the United States -- are now protected, but it is to Dr. Gilgour's credit that thanks to his effort MAC included such in its policies prior to this momentous decision,” Wilson added.
In February, they got approval from the Dean of Students to begin a Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) on the MAC campus, according to Wilson, for students who are LGBTQ or have friends or family who are and want to be in support of them.
Depending on COVID-19 restrictions, the GSA and the faculty diversity committee will be screening the documentary on campus as part of October’s LGBTQ History Month.
Before the pandemic, they screened the film at SEMO and at Mehlville High, arranged by the school’s GSA.
“The MHS principal, a vice principal, and a dozen or more teachers showed up for that screening, as well as GSA students,” Wilson added. “That was quite meaningful and quite different than how things were at that school 25 years ago.”
Woman on the Threshold
Steadman’s second film playing during QFest is a narrative short film about Faye, who is haunted by the death of her beloved Dolores, and considers taking her own life when she suddenly encounters the Grim Reaper.
Although “Woman on the Threshold” is a stand-alone story, it is part of an anthology film made last year by Steadman and students from his acting school, Circa 87 Workshop in the St. Louis area. Called “The Galoshes,” it features independent stories of people who owned the boots from the 1940s into the future.
“Here's the crazy thing,” Steadman said. “In the ‘future’ scene I shot, I shot a scene where the characters were wearing face masks in a post-vaccine world and who would have ever known? Here we are. We shot that last year and it makes me feel like a prophet or something.”
Each story was shot as it would be filmed in that era. “Woman on the Threshold” is set in the 1950s.
“So we shot this 1950s scene the way TV suspense was being made and it was very influenced by ‘Alfred Hitchcock Presents’ and the ‘Twilight Zone,’” Steadman said. “In fact, I had original scoring from a composer in Oklahoma, Geoffrey Burch, who scored the piece just the way they would score those suspenseful TV episodes.”
Several years ago, Steadman made a similar style movie called “The Shoe,” which was mainly shot in Marquand. And last year, his full-length feature film “Smile” played at the St. Louis International Film Festival. The movie is set in Michigan, but much of it was shot in Farmington.
Tickets to stream Steadman’s “Taboo Teaching” and “Woman on the Threshold” can be purchased on https://www.cinemastlouis.org/qfest. The film festival is presented by Cinema St. Louis. Tickets are $10 each or $8 for Cinema St. Louis members, students with valid and current IDs, and ARTS Card holders. An all-access pass is $75.
“I've always wanted to have one of my films play at QFest,” Steadman said. “So I'm glad we finally had some content for them this year and that they chose it. It’s a great organization.”
