Farmington filmmaker featured in QFest

He has been teaching for 30 years, for high school, in corrections, for community-based education programs, and now at MAC.

Wilson said he is happy the film is out there and will be shown at QFest.

“I'm very happy to have those events from those years at Mehlville High School collected in this film,” Wilson said. “So much happened and I hadn't looked at the old VHS tapes or articles for 25 years, so I had forgotten much of the story to be honest. Having Dan go through everything and, as objectively as he could, piece it together, worked out well. He interviewed my former colleagues -- I wasn't in the room for the interviews nor did I see raw footage or make editing decisions -- so this is completely Dan's film and I feel his documentarian eye was well used.”

At MAC, Wilson works as a tutor and advisor in the EXCEL program and teaches comparative religion and political science in the history department.

He is proud of his employer for the strides the school has made.

“I'm thrilled that among the first things Dr. (Joe) Gilgour did upon assuming the presidency at MAC was to get non-discrimination language in our policies that includes sexual orientation and gender identity,” Wilson said. “That small act took a long, long time -- and he got it done right away.”