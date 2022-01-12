 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Farmington Fire

The Farmington Fire Department quickly put out a fire in the 200 block of Hickory Street Tuesday morning.

 Todd Mecey, Farmington Fire Department

A mobile home fire Tuesday morning on Hickory Street in Farmington was quickly extinguished by the Farmington Fire Department.

Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey stated that a Farmington police lieutenant on patrol discovered the fire in the 200 block and called it in.

“He made contact with the resident and they were able to safely escape,” he said.

When firefighters arrived within two minutes of the 7:30 a.m. alarm, smoke was showing and there was an active fire inside the mobile home. The blaze was under control within 10 minutes.

Mecey stated that the first alarm was quickly disregarded with Wolf Creek Fire Department put on standby until the response was completed.

An investigator with the department determined that the fire was electrical and accidental in nature.

According to Mecey, the structure had moderate fire damage and extensive smoke damage. There were no injuries.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

