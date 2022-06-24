Farmington Girls Cross Country named Parkland Area High School Team of the Year

Every cross country team hopes to perform its best at the grand stage of the state meet. The Farmington girls exceeded their own lofty expectations across the board last November.

A celebrated second-place trophy in the Class 4 race at Gans Creek by the 2022 Daily Journal Team of the Year was collectively built upon determined individuals taking personal ownership.

“I would say we got all the way to where we hoped and more,” Knights head coach Jordan Stone said. “Winning a state championship is obviously the ultimate goal, but we knew coming into the season that West Plains was probably beyond where we could get to if they stayed healthy.

“We felt like second place was something we definitely had a chance to go for. It had been 10 years since we had a team on the podium, and we got fifth in 2020, missing it by one spot. Our big goal this year was to finish as high on the podium as possible. We felt very good about meeting that goal.”

The notable accolades for the Knights were headlined by the signature runs of seniors Alayna Sparr and Breanna Mathes, who each secured top-25, all-state distinction for the second straight year.

Sparr abandoned the sport after middle school, only to return with renewed focus as a sophomore. She went on to place 13th in her state farewell with a time of 19:18 after claiming 15th as a junior.

A crew of equally inspired teammates were not far behind.

Mathes, a three-time MAAA varsity champion and dominant runner since the seventh grade, clocked in four seconds later amid a cluster at the line. She posted a mark of 19:22 for 20th position.

“Those two girls became consumed with the sport, and always pushed each other,” Stone said. “When you get a kid or two like that in a whole career, you’re really fortunate. And for me to have them here at the same time was a real blessing. They will not be easily replaced.”

The smashing successes on that Friday in Columbia filtered throughout the varsity lineup and beyond, as all seven Farmington runners brought their best when it counted most.

Junior and former sprinter Chloe Wood impressed Stone and assistant coach Adam Gross when an open mile at a random track meet illustrated her natural ability to thrive in a distance setting.

Encouraged to narrow the gap between herself and the duo of Sparr and Mathes – even while posting 5K times north of 24 minutes – Wood enjoyed impeccable progress.

She powered to a state time of 19:48, a full 68 seconds faster than her sophomore showing, and missed the medal haul by merely one place in 26th.

Senior Kristina Ramos, the youngest of three sisters boosting the program over the past 10 years, had what Stone deemed “one of the greatest performances I’ve seen from a kid in a long time.”

Her final race of a relatively erratic season ended at 19:53, and occurred less than a week after illness slowed her down considerably during district competition.

The biggest turnaround was arguably turned in by junior Aiden Moriarty, who moved her coach to tears with an effort of 19:55 after working more than a full year to approach optimal running shape.

Moriarty punctuated the Farmington score by placing 33rd overall and fifth on the squad, and merited an added honor when the official team photograph was taken.

“In our team picture up at the state championships, Aiden is holding the trophy,” Stone said. “Whoever holds the trophy in that picture that hangs on the wall for the next few decades is not chosen randomly. It’s the person who has overcome the most.”

Brooke-lyn Forman, described as a “ferocious competitor” realized a daunting prediction by her grandpa by beating 20 minutes and placing just behind Moriarty in 34th at 19:58.

Senior Lilly Earley, an eventual seven-time state track medalist, battled friend Brianna Eaves to complete the varsity top seven. Her goal of eclipsing 21 minutes was reached at 20:59.

“One of the things I’m most proud of with that group, is that state-wide, in all classes this year, there were only two teams in the state of Missouri that had six girls run under 20 minutes [at state],” Stone said. “One of them was Blue Springs South, the Class 5 state champion, and the other was us. That’s an accomplishment that will probably never be replicated.”

The Knights dedicated their season to the memory of teammate Emma Weiss, 17, who died in a vehicle accident last June. A banner featuring her image hung from the team tent at each meet. The permanent banner commemorating the second-place state result will also contain a tribute to her.

“We got permission early on that if we were able to get on the podium as a team, then we could put ‘In memory of Emma’ on the banner,” Stone said. “That was important to all of the girls and coaches.”

The Farmington roster will have a much different appearance this fall. Sparr and Earley are heading for Southeast Missouri State while Mathes embraces the next level at Truman State.

The coronavirus pandemic created a potential roadblock on the path to excellence in the spring of 2020, and tested the leadership and drive within the team. The Knights remained steadfast.

“We went home for spring break thinking that COVID would only keep us apart for a few days, and I didn’t see those kids again for six months,” Stone said. “And for that whole period of time, they got together and ran every day. They would occasionally reach out to me with questions, but totally did all of that on their own. They kept each other motivated, and I’ll never forget that.”

Stone stressed the importance of discipline to survive the constant grind of distance running, from diet to training once or maybe twice a day to getting ample sleep and waking up for early miles.

“The mental component is strong with this sport,” Stone said. “One thing that sets endurance sports apart from most others is that it’s absolutely guaranteed to be incredibly agonizing and full of suffering every single time you compete. There are no races where you get to feel good all the way through.”

“We knew this group of girls was special for a long time,” he added. “When they were seventh and eighth graders, they had an undefeated cross country season. The good thing is that every year, they just kept taking steps forward. They put in more work and became more determined.”

