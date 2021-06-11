Farmington graduate first recipient of Truman State First Americans Scholarship

Heather Beard, a recent graduate of Farmington High School, showed up to freshman orientation on Tuesday at Truman State University and found a note in her packet asking her to join her admissions counselor during her lunch break.
“Slipped inside my folder was this piece of like printer paper,” she said. “Everything else was on this official, fancy paper.”
She figured she had just forgotten to fill out some paperwork.
But it turns out, they were awarding her a full-ride scholarship. Beard is the first recipient of the university’s First Americans Scholarship.
According to Truman State, the First Americans Scholarship was established by Major General John V. Cox (1952 alumnus) and Mrs. Patricia (McMichael) Cox in 2021. The purpose of the fund is to provide scholarships at Truman State University for students with Native American ancestry. The term “First Americans” was used to refer to Native Americans by President Harry S. Truman, the namesake of Truman State University.
The scholarship includes tuition and room and board and is renewable for all four years.
“I was so excited,” Beard said. “They told me and I, like, couldn't stop shaking.”
She said her mom, Stacy, cried when she heard the news. Her dad, Scott, was also excited.
“It was shocking, it really was,” she added.
In August, she will get to meet Cox in a special scholarship presentation. Cox served 33 years in the United State Marine Corps as a naval aviator and did two tours of duty in Vietnam.
Beard knew when enrolled that she was eligible for the scholarship but didn’t think she would be the one chosen.
“I thought that there would be somebody who has more (Native American) blood than I did and would be a better fit for it,” she said. “But I'm really happy to receive it.”
As soon as she found out, she wanted to call her grandfather, Carl Lee, who is half Cherokee and is accountant for the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma.
“The Cherokee Nation does several of their own private scholarships through them and since I live in Missouri, I didn't like, meet their requirements for it,” she explained. “I had just told him that they had not been able to award me any money the day before I found out about it. So he was he was so excited for me.”
Beard has already applied for federal loan money, but now she gets to cancel them.
Her major is undeclared right now, but she’s thinking of possibly double majoring in marketing and design.
“I took a lot of dual credit at (Mineral Area College), so it would be super easy for me to dual major,” she added.
She said she is really excited about going off to school in Kirksville.
“I love Truman,” she said. “The campus is so pretty and it's got these big squirrels. You're not supposed to feed the squirrels but people do anyway, so they’re huge.”
At Farmington High, Beard was the editor of the yearbook — Knights In Review — for two years, the Future Business Leaders of America historian, a Scholar Bowl participant, and a member of the theater department.
She is also the granddaughter of the late Dr. Shelly Smith Lee, who was a longtime and beloved deliverer of babies in the area.
