Farmington holds safety meeting

The Farmington School District will hold a safety meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Black Knight Fieldhouse.
Staff will discuss current practices and procedures that are currently in place to deal with safety concerns. The district holds these meetings throughout the year to inform parents and the community about the districts number one concern, which is student safety.
Recently, Superintendent Matt Ruble sent out a letter concerning recent rumors on social media concerning the middle school.
“In an attempt to alleviate fear, I want to provide additional information concerning some of the most prevalent rumors being circulated..." Ruble stated.
He stated there was never a threat made to bring a gun to school and there was never a gun present in the middle school.
He indicated there was a comment made by a student in regard to wearing the color purple, however, "we never found a first-hand account that connected wearing the color purple and anyone threatening to bring a gun to school. It now appears after investigation, that this was an assumption made by some middle school students."
He said there was never a list containing students’ names.
District personnel immediately followed the risk assessment process as they do when any potential safety concern is brought to administrators' attention. The Farmington police department was contacted.
He indicated one student’s Snapchat story of an edited video made on Feb. 20, was screenshot and reshared which caused further confusion and alarm.
"Social media can be a powerful tool that helps our community connect with each other and with friends, families. Whether intentional or unintentional, social media can also, unfortunately, be a vehicle to spread rumors and half-truths which may lead to increased anxiety. I appreciate those of you who have reached out by phone or email to share your thoughts and concerns. I ask that if you should hear something more which may be a concern, please contact the Middle School or Central Office administration so we can check into it further.”
