Farmington home damaged by fire

Farmington home damaged by fire

Farmington Fire Department responds to a house fire in the 300 block of Hickory Street Wednesday afternoon. When firefighters arrived, there was heavy smoke showing. The fire was under control within 20 minutes. Assisting Farmington were Wolf Creek and Doe Run fire departments. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported. 

 Farmington Fire Department

Farmington Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday afternoon in the 300 block of Hickory Street.

Chief Todd Mecey stated that they were called to the structure fire at 12:35 p.m.

“On arrival, there was a single story wood frame building with heavy smoke showing,” he said. “The fire was under control in 20 minutes. Wolf Creek and Doe Run departments assisted on the call.”

The department was on the scene until about 2 p.m. and Big River Fire Department moved to Farmington to cover the city during fire operations.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

