Farmington home heavily damaged by fire

A one-story home on Martin Avenue in Farmington was heavily damaged by a fire early Wednesday afternoon.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, firefighters responded to a 12:30 p.m. call of a first alarm residential fire at 410 Martin Avenue.

“On arrival, we had a working fire under the house,” he said. “There was some extension up into the main portion of the house, but it was primarily contained under the house.

"The fire was extinguished within about 25 minutes of arrival. The house received extensive damage, as well as the structural components under the home."

Mecey said the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office will not be conducting an investigation into the fire.

“At this time, our in-house department investigator has determined the cause of the fire to be accidental,” he said.

Farmington Fire Department was assisted on the scene by the Wolf Creek, Doe Run and Big River fire departments. No injuries were reported.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-783-9667 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.