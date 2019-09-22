"A Knight of Remembrance" is the theme for the 2019 Farmington High School Homecoming.
The theme is designed to honor the U.S. Armed Forces. Class themes are Seniors-Army, Juniors-Navy, Sophomores-Air Force, Freshman-Marines and Faculty-Coast Guard.
There are a total of eight candidates competing for the role of Homecoming Queen.
Brittany Ladd is representing FFA. Her parents are Norman and Karin Ladd. Her escort is Caleb Weir.
Ella Gray is representing Fall Sports. Her parents are Michelle and Darren Gray. Her escort is Blane Worley.
Emily Childs is representing AFJROTC. Her parents are Christina Childs and Jeff Childs. Her escort will be Anthony Meister.
Emily Gosling is representing Student Council. Her parents are Todd Gosling and Marquitta Dorris. She will be escorted by Tyler Thebeau.
Melissa Miller represents Knightline. Her parents are Ed and Lisa Miller. She will be escorted by Ben Smith.
Peyton McLeod represents Cheer. Her parents are Robert and Amy McLeod. She will be escorted by Noah Heifner.
Kayla Galczynski represents Band. Her parents are Nikki and Dave Galczynski. She will be escorted by Matthew Kurtz.
Emmagyn Parton represents Theatre. Her parents are Alexis Huggins and James Parton. She will be escorted by Ryan Fuemmeler.
Spirit Week starts today with PJ Day, Tuesday is Tacky Tourist Day, Wednesday is Decades Day, Thursday is Class Color Day and Friday is Black and Gold Day.
Friday Homecoming Parade Check-in is at 11:30 a.m. The Homecoming Parade begins 1:30 p.m. Friday. The queen coronation is scheduled for halftime of the Farmington Knights versus Poplar Bluff Mules football game, beginning at 7 p.m..
Saturday Night will be the Homecoming Dance 7-10 p.m.
