Farmington Library offers August activities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There are several awesome activities planned for kids and teens by the Farmington Public Library.

“For everyone’s safety we’ve had to change how we run our events in the library,” said Program Coordinator Rachel Mullins.

Mullins is a librarian and has been with the Farmington Public Library for six years.

She said they’re excited to be able to still have activities for the community and they are looking forward to eventually getting back to normal.

Currently their digital escape room – Escape from Fairytale Land – is available for anyone to participate. The link https://sites.google.com/view/fplescapetheroom/home takes participants directly to the escape room where they will must correct six fractured fairy tales in order to successfully escape.

Participants become apprenticed by the most powerful wizard and find themselves inside a mysterious book. A shadowy figure in a navy cloak slowly glides toward you and tells you that by entering the book, you have disrupted the stories and only by fixing them will you be able to leave this land and return to your own world.