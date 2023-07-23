A Farmington resident has a court date in St. Francois County on Tuesday in connection with six felony charges brought earlier this month.

Marty William Jackson, 36, is charged with two counts of first-degree promotion of child pornography and four counts of possession of child pornography.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that files allegedly containing images portraying child pornography were uploaded by a particular email account on April 6.

Investigators with the MSHP reviewed the downloaded files and verified two images were downloaded to the specified account. Both images allegedly portray girls between the ages of 3 and 6 in various states of nudity. One of the images reportedly includes a young girl forced into sexual interactions with an adult man.

The MSHP received a subpoena to obtain the subscriber information for the IP address of the specified e-mail. The report states that on July 12, the MSHP executed a search warrant at the home of the e-mail account holder. Investigators learned more than one person lived in the home and were given Jackson’s name as the owner of the e-mail account.

Jackson was not home when the search warrant was executed. According to the report, investigators located Jackson at his workplace.

Investigators say, during an interview, Jackson admitted to owning the specified email address and uploading the pornographic images. Jackson allegedly told investigators no child pornography existed on either cell phone he owned. The report states investigators conducted an examination of Jackson’s cell phones during the interview and found four files containing pornographic images of children.

All of the files allegedly contained girls between the ages of 3 and 10 in various states of nudity. Three images of the youngest girls allegedly portray the children forced into various sexual interactions with adult men, including intercourse. The MSHP report says Jackson is considered a danger to the community due to alleged sexual interest in children, or at least in viewing nude children on the internet.

Jackson is currently out of jail on a $100,000 bond with special conditions. Two court proceedings are scheduled for Jackson at the St. Francois County Courthouse. The first is a confined docket hearing on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. The second proceeding is a counsel status hearing on Aug. 3 at 1:30 p.m. Jackson has no other criminal history listed on Missouri Case.net.