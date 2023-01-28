 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Farmington pound pup needs a home this week

This dog has been at the Farmington Pound for almost a month, and his time is running out.

A dog at the Farmington Pound is seeking its owners or a new home where he can be loved and cared for.

This male mixed-breed dog has been in animal control for almost a month and needs a loving and attentive home now.

Farmington Animal Control, located at 1650 Vargo Road, is open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information or to set up a visit, call the animal control officer at 573-631-9521.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds and at least five days at the Desloge Pound to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

