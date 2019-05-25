{{featured_button_text}}

Five dogs and 13 cats at the Farmington pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Call 573-747-1988 for additional information on the following cats and dogs:

Female 6-month-old playful puppy named Dixie weighs approximately 20 pounds. She was surrendered to animal control by her owners because she was too rambunctious for their 1-year-old.

Male neutered Terrier mix was picked up by animal control at Randy's Barber Shop on North Carleton. He appears to have been well cared for. Surely someone is looking for this adorable little guy!

Male lab mix is chocolate brown in color and limps on his left hind leg.

Male pit mix is approximately 18 months old. The officer described him as friendly and laid back. He was surrendered to animal control by his owner due to a move. The dog is said to be housebroken and knows a few commands.

Male dog is approximately 9 months to a year old. He is a typical friendly puppy. Has a half-docked tail.

Female gray cat may need barn home.

Male orange/white cat is 1-2 years old. He is not feral but scared in animal control.

Male orange cat is very friendly.

Black/white young adult cat is scared in animal control.

Black semi-feral cat is around a year old.

Gray semi-feral cat is 1-2 years old.

Two black/white cats

Two orange/white cats

Black/white cat is very friendly.

Tabby/white cat

Gray/white cat

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

