Farmington pound pups seeking forever homes

Six dogs at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Male mixed breed dog is beautiful and friendly.

Male black Lab was picked up as a stray. He appears to have been well taken care of. Animal control hopes to reunite him with his owners or find him a loving forever home if that is not possible.

Two female mixed breed dogs, 3-4 months old, are typical sweet puppies.

Two male, mixed breed dogs, 3-4 months old, are typical sweet puppies.

Farmington Animal Control, located at 1650 Vargo Road, is open Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information or to set up a visit, call the animal control officer at 573-631-9521.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds, and at least five days at the Desloge Pound, to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.