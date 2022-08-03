 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Farmington Presbyterian Church welcomes new pastor Sunday

  • 0
Farmington Presbyterian Church welcomes new pastor Aug. 7

Rev. Racquel Tomacruz

 Submitted photo

The Farmington Presbyterian Church is welcoming its new pastor, Rev. Racquel Tomacruz, to the congregation during an installation service taking place at 2 p.m. Sunday in the church’s sanctuary.

The afternoon’s guest speaker, Rev. Ryan Landino, Presbyterian executive of Giddings-Lovejoy Presbytery, will deliver the service’s key message. Following the service, the church will host a reception in the Friendship Room for people to get a chance to meet the church’s new leader.

Tomacruz comes to Farmington following her ministry in Plumville, Pennsylvania, and her service as director of Christian education to churches in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Sterling Heights, Michigan.

The community is invited to hear Tomacruz on any given Sunday during the church’s 10 a.m. service. For more information, contact the church at 573-756-4482 or on the church’s website, farmingtopresbyterianchurch.org

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SFC's Prop P passes

SFC's Prop P passes

St. Francois County voters were asked to pass a use/internet sales tax for public safety.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine grain ship: First shipment since Russia's invasion reaches Turkey

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News