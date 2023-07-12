Several recent acts of vandalism to city-owned parking lots have led to Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers warning that the municipality intends to stop the vandals in their tracks.

Standing on the Farmington Sports Complex parking lot, pointing out numerous lines of skid marks on the black asphalt, Beavers said, “We have a problem with people ‘drifting’ — or cutting donuts — on our parking lots. It's a problem because it defaces the lots. It tears up our lines. We have to re-mark them, and we’re just kind of tired of it.”

According to Beavers, the vandalism has occurred at various locations around the city, including the parking lot of Ragsdale Field in Engler Park — and the resulting damage isn’t just defaced blacktop.

“It's dangerous,” a visibly perturbed Beavers said. “They don't have control of their vehicles. In one circumstance, a juvenile drifted into one of our lamp posts, piling up a little over $2,500 in damages, and left the scene of the accident. We have referred two adults and the juvenile for felony property damage. We’re just kind of tired of it.

“It’s particularly aggravating because they came in here drifting the day we striped the parking lot, going over our lines, spinning out and stuff like that. We had them on video tearing stuff up. We're prosecuting them for vandalism and property damage because we have to restore this after they've damaged the property and defaced it. I told the prosecutor we want this all resealed and restriped.”

Remarking that damage done to city parking lots that amounts to more than $750 in repair costs is a felony, he added, “You cause $750 in damages just by thinking about it.”

Pointing at a deep scrape on the blacktop, Beavers said, “This guy just sat here and peeled out. You can see here where he damaged the asphalt. This will develop a pothole. We shouldn’t have to be dealing with that, but we have people damaging and defacing parks all the time.

“Every couple of weeks, we're restoring something that somebody has put graffiti on or we build something new and they tear it up. We’ve had playground equipment torn up by people abusing it — adults on equipment that's made for children — using it to the point that it's broken and damaged.”

Beavers said he wants it known that those who damage city property stand a good chance of being arrested and brought to justice for their crime.

“We have security cameras and we're enhancing those every day,” he said. “We’ve got them everywhere and we’re not going to just let it go. We're going to prosecute at the appropriate level. If it's a felony, we're going to proceed with felony charges and restitution to the city.

“If we convict these folks — and a lot of them don’t live in Farmington — I’m going to ask the city council if we can ban them from entering upon property of the city for some period of time. We do that at the civic center. If you violate the rules at the civic center, we’ll suspend your membership for up to a year. We have to start looking at doing that in our parks.”

Describing the problem of vandalism as “aggravating,” Beavers noted that it also takes money from the wallets of taxpayers.

“Neither one of the two adults who vandalized this parking lot live in the city of Farmington,” he said. “They live out in St. Francois County. They're coming into our community and tearing it up. You know, that's no big deal — just a drifting record.

“The other thing is that we have to pick up trash out here every Monday morning. This place is full of trash because the young people congregate here, which is fine. Folks need a place to park their cars, congregate, visit and things. Just don't trash our facilities, don't tear up our facilities.”