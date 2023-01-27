Farmington receives grant funds for charging stations

The city of Farmington was one of 10 locations in the state recently awarded about $2.6 million by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to build electric vehicle charging stations. These projects will complete Missouri’s highway charging network plan under the Volkswagen Trust.

According to Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers, the city applied directly to DNR for the funds.

"The way these typically have worked is that the commercial suppliers of those apply to put them into communities off the Volkswagen Trust grant, and I have talked to one of the suppliers about putting some on some city parking lots, but he didn't like our sites.

"He applied to put some on the, I think, R.L. Jones parking lot over in the Maple Valley Center, and he got them funded. The guys build them, they install them, and they buy power off of [the city] at 10 cents a kilowatt hour, and they charge you 25 [cents] or whatever it is they charge.

In addition to the city of Farmington, DNR issued the latest awards to three recipients: Francis Energy in Branson, Chillicothe, Hannibal, Macon, Maryville, Poplar Bluff and Sedalia; Universal EV LLC in Cabool; and SugarFoot Convenience Store LLC in Collins.

The department accepted applications from local governments and businesses located near the specified highway intersections. The department received more than 40 applications during the most recent application period. An impartial scoring committee evaluated each application on the proposed project’s technical aspects and relevant business experience. A list of 10 awardees and details about the funding program are available on the department’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure web page.

“The department is pleased to play a role in enhancing Missouri’s charging infrastructure network and partnering with stakeholders to develop a practical and efficient plan,” said Dru Buntin, DNR director. “The charging installations are making it possible for electric vehicle owners to travel across the state of Missouri, using services along the way.”

According to DNR, with a goal of making Missouri highways friendlier for electric vehicle owners, it held a series of meetings with a citizen stakeholder group. During the meetings, stakeholders helped identify viable charging station sites across the state located near highway intersections.

"Together with more than 30 other installations planned by utilities, drivers can now have confidence that a network of charging stations is available statewide," DNR stated. "In addition to the 12 sites previously established, these 10 latest awards fulfill the highway network plan and will likely fully utilize the Volkswagen Trust funding dedicated to charging infrastructure."

In 2016, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency filed a complaint alleging Volkswagen had violated the Clean Air Act with the sale of 2009-2016 motor vehicles equipped with emissions “defeat devices.” These devices allowed the vehicles to perform differently during normal vehicle operation than during emissions tests. This meant the vehicles exceeded EPA’s compliance levels of nitrogen oxide (NOX) during normal use.

Volkswagen agreed to settle some of the allegations by creating an Environmental Mitigation Trust to fund strategies that will reduce NOX emissions. Missouri received approximately $41 million in trust funds for mitigation projects. With stakeholder support, the department dedicated approximately $6 million, or 15%, of Missouri’s allocation to creating a network of electric vehicle charging stations.

To request more information, contact DNR's Air Pollution Control Program at MOVWTeam@dnr.mo.gov.