Farmington school board discusses budget

The financial health of the Farmington School District was discussed during the Farmington School Board special end-of-the-year meeting at W.L. Johns Administrative Building at noon Friday.

Director of Business Services Don Eaton reported on budget fund transfers and salary schedules for the upcoming school year.

“The salary schedules, we are going to finish this year in pretty good shape with an operating surplus of just over $1.3 million, despite the cuts we have seen over the last two months,” he said. “Just to show you how volatile this is right now, on June 1, the state told us we would receive 96.5% of our full funding formula. Eighteen days later, it's 95.2%. That’s a $200,000 further cut from what they had originally told us just three weeks ago.

“We were having a strong year, in any normal year with a $1.3 million surplus, [Superintendent Matt Ruble] and I would definitely be recommending some additions to the salary schedule, but I think under the circumstances with so much uncertainty, it’s just not a good idea to do that at this point.