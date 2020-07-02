Farmington school board discusses budget

The financial health of the Farmington School District was discussed during the Farmington School Board special end-of-the-year meeting at W.L. Johns Administrative Building at noon Friday.
Director of Business Services Don Eaton reported on budget fund transfers and salary schedules for the upcoming school year.
“The salary schedules, we are going to finish this year in pretty good shape with an operating surplus of just over $1.3 million, despite the cuts we have seen over the last two months,” he said. “Just to show you how volatile this is right now, on June 1, the state told us we would receive 96.5% of our full funding formula. Eighteen days later, it's 95.2%. That’s a $200,000 further cut from what they had originally told us just three weeks ago.
“We were having a strong year, in any normal year with a $1.3 million surplus, [Superintendent Matt Ruble] and I would definitely be recommending some additions to the salary schedule, but I think under the circumstances with so much uncertainty, it’s just not a good idea to do that at this point.
"All things considered, we’re finishing in pretty good shape, we hope we can weather whatever storm is ahead, who knows how big that might be. Matt has been involved in phone calls with the governor and other superintendents and is really trying to stay in front of this, but I think the one thing that is really evident is that nobody really knows how long the economic impact might last, and how severe it might be in the short term. We are hedging our bets and trying to be prepared.”
Ruble released a statement regarding current funding of the district:
"The estimated operating surplus for this fiscal year is over $1.3 million, however, in the last three months the District's state formula funds were cut by over $700,000 and state transportation funds of about $35,000 were lost as well. State officials have indicated that further funding reductions may occur again in July and are likely to continue through the first few months of the upcoming fiscal year.
"Based on this information and the economic uncertainty resulting from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the administrative recommendation is to allow experience steps and educational movement for employees based on the current salary schedules, but not to provide increases to the certified and classified salary schedules for 2020-21. The total estimated cost of experience and education on the current schedules is $331,000, which is partially offset by savings of $46,000 from employee turnover and position changes, for a net total additional cost of $285,000. With the increase in board paid health insurance for employees projected at just over $200,000, the District is committing to approximately $500,000 in additional personnel costs for next year.
"In these uncertain times the administration feels it is best to be conservative when projecting the 2020-2021 budget due to recent State cuts as well as anticipated funding cuts in the coming months,” Ruble said. “We will continue to monitor and evaluate both state and federal funding to provide programs and services for students and families throughout the Farmington R-VII School District. As always we appreciate the support of our educational community through these uncertain times.”
