The Farmington School District has announced a partnership with The Little Learners Academy beginning in August. Little Learners Academy, also known as the Little Learners Spectrum Center, Inc., is a not-for-profit early childhood corporation offering an all-inclusive program for ages zero to five.

Little Learners Academy will be housed in the new FHS Career Academy and is will open this fall. In addition, students enrolled in the CDA (Child Development Associate) program at the FHS Career Academy will work alongside the staff of Little Learners at the facility.

Little Learners is all-inclusive and has an early childhood special needs program and therapy and diagnostic services for students enrolled in their program. Children in the program will have access to A SpecGym and Village, Reggio-Emilia-inspired activities, and a nature-based curriculum.

There are 50 spots available for their children of Farmington School District employees and they will qualify for a special discounted rate of up to 50% off the tuition rate.

Speaking about the school district’s partnership with Little Learners Academy, Superintendent Matthew Ruble said, “This is an amazing opportunity for our students and the staff of the Farmington R-7 School District. Not only will our students be able to gain real-world experience on our campus, but we will also provide staff members with a top-notch early childhood program for their children at a substantially discounted rate.”

The award-winning Little Learners Academy is now accepting new and current student enrollments for Fall 2023. For more information regarding enrollment, call 573-915-5075 or contact via email at office@tllspectrumcenter.com.